Santa gets his COVID vaccination in Las Vegas

Santa stopped by Southern Hills Hospital to sit for his Prizer COVID vaccine shot.

Santa sits for his COVID-19 Pfizer vaccination from nurse Karla Bee at Southern Hills Hospital on Wednesday. (Southern Hills Hospital & Medical Center)

Santa sits for his COVID-19 Pfizer vaccination from nurse Karla Bee at Southern Hills Hospital on Wednesday. (Southern Hills Hospital & Medical Center)

Santa Claus is among the first to receive a COVID-19 vaccination in Las Vegas.

Merry ol’ Saint Nick made a stop at Southern Hills Hospital on Wednesday to sit for a dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine. An insider says Santa is friendly with Southern Hills Chief Medical Officer Dr. Domenic Martinello. The appointment was set up by Greg Chase of Experience Strategy Associates, who sent a letter to Santa; Doug Johnson of Entertainment Plus Productions; and Southern Hills marketing exec Cyndi Lundberg.

That team has spearheaded masking events and promoted the statewide tracing apps, both campaigns propelled by pop-up shows across the valley.

“At Southern Hills Hospital we are dedicated to the care and improvement of human life, and you know who else lives by our motto? Santa!” Lundeberg said after Santa traipsed away. “Even though the vaccine is for our frontline healthcare workers, when Santa dropped in for his COVID-19 vaccine we knew we had to make it happen.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.