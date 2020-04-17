The Killers make a swift shift to join ‘One World: Together At Home’

The Killers moved their Instagram Live Q&A back to perform in ‘One World: Together at Home.’

The Killers are moving their Instagram Live Q&A back a few days.

Fans will understand the reason.

The Vegas-based rock band is taking part in the Global Citizen “One World: Together At Home” broadcast, set to air at 5 p.m. Saturday on ABC, CBS, NBC and all major streaming services.

The band announced the swift shift in plans on its Twitter page Friday afternoon:

”Breaking News! We’ve been invited to perform in the One World: #TogetherAtHome broadcast. We accepted and it will conflict with our planned Instagram Live Q&A, so would you mind if we moved the Live Q&A to next Friday at 12 PST? We knew you’d understand. You guys are the best.”

Founding band members Brandon Flowers and Ronnie Vannucci Jr. are hosting that IG Live chat, which streams on the @TheKillers Instagram page.

The band also said they have two slots scheduled for “Together At Home,” between noon-1 p.m. and 2 p.m.-3 p.m. Pacific time.

“Together At Home” is co-hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, Steven Colbert and Jimmy Fallon. Lady Gaga is the “curator,” who has lassoed many of the superstars. Ex-Caesars Palace headliner Celine Dion was announced in the latest field of stars appearing in the special, which is generating support for the World Health Organization .

