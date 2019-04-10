Denise Truscello/WireImage Legendary supermodel Christie Brinkley christens the bar at the soon-to-open Smith & Wollensky with her Bellissima Prosecco.

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 06: Chef Marc Vetri hosts Aperitivo Hour for grand opening weekend at Ventri restaurant at Palms Casino Resort on April 6, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Palms Casino Resort)

Christie Brinkley, in town for her run in “Chicago” at the Venetian Theatre, paid a visit to the Grand Canal Shoppes’ still-under-construction Smith & Wollensky on Monday for a ceremonial first toast at the bar. As workers in hard hats put the finishing touches on the space, Brinkley, the chain’s president/CEO Michael Feighery and vice president of culinary operations Matt King celebrated the fact that the steakhouse will carry her Bellissima Prosecco and serve it at the VIP grand opening party.

Chef to exit Strat

Pawan Pinisetti is leaving as executive chef at Top of the World to relocate to Miami. The chef, who came to the rotating Stratosphere fine-dining spot from the now-closed Fiamma at the MGM Grand, tells us April 18 will be his last day. He’s joining a company called Vos Hospitality, where he’ll oversee food and beverage operations as Vos restores the ultra-boutique Greystone Hotel.

Celebrities’ spirit

While Sammy Hagar and Guy Fieri were in town promoting their new mezcal/tequila blend, Santo Mezquila, they decided to drop some off for sampling at this weekend’s UNLVino festivities. UNLV grad Fieri, however, had to explain the event to his partner, reminiscing about his student days.

Three squares daily

Maxie’s at The Linq Promemade now serves breakfast, lunch and dinner from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. maxieslv.com

Chefs aplenty

All of the Palms’ celebrity chefs were in the building over the weekend for the launch of the Kaos dayclub/nightclub and Bobby Flay’s new restaurant, Shark. So Flay and Michael Symon made it a point to swing by Vetri Cucina to help their pal Marc Vetri launch his Aperitivo Hour on Saturday.

Openings

Craft + Community Bar and Grill, from The Morton Group, has opened at the Hard Rock Hotel in the space that formerly was Culinary Dropout. The pool-adjacent restaurant with “all the elements of a laid-back backyard party” serves such dishes as meat and cheese boards, short rib nachos, Southern Fried Chicken with green Hatch chile mac and cheese, and squash ravioli, plus an extensive drink menu. hardrockhotel.com

Uno Mas Street Tacos + Spirits has opened at the SLS Las Vegas, serving tacos such as pan-roasted shrimp, pork belly, agave-dipped fried chicken, griddled cotija, braised lamb, and cactus with maitake mushrooms, plus starters such as queso fundido, grilled corn and ceviche, and a range of craft cocktails. slslasvegas.com

San Diego-based Broken Yolk Cafe is scheduled to open Monday in Town Square, serving a variety of breakfast foods, burgers, sandwiches, wraps and salads. thebrokenyolkcafe.com

Sightings

“The Bachelor” couple Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph at Shake Shack at New York-New York. Washington Redskins player Andrew East and “Shazam!” star Asher Angel (with his family celebrating the movie’s opening) on separate evenings at Tao at The Venetian. CMT correspondent Marley Sherwood at Virgil’s Real Barbecue at The Linq Promenade. A crew from “Entertainment Tonight” with David Bautista and Chloe Coleman of the upcoming movie “My Spy” at Topgolf at the MGM Grand, filming a segment for the show.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.

Have an item for Kitchen Confidante? Email hrinella @reviewjournal.com or amancini@reviewjournal.com.