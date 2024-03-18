71°F
Margaritaville closing after more than 20 years on Las Vegas Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 18, 2024 - 12:54 pm
 
Neon sign outside Margaritaville off the Strip on Friday, March 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. B ...
Neon sign outside Margaritaville off the Strip on Friday, March 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Pedestrian walk about Margaritaville off the Strip on Friday, March 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L. ...
Pedestrian walk about Margaritaville off the Strip on Friday, March 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Pedestrian walk about Margaritaville off the Strip on Friday, March 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L. ...
Pedestrian walk about Margaritaville off the Strip on Friday, March 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Pedestrian walk about Margaritaville off the Strip on Friday, March 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L. ...
Pedestrian walk about Margaritaville off the Strip on Friday, March 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Diners within Margaritaville off the Strip on Friday, March 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Basko ...
Diners within Margaritaville off the Strip on Friday, March 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Guests dine and drink at a bar within Margaritaville off the Strip on Friday, March 15, 2024, i ...
Guests dine and drink at a bar within Margaritaville off the Strip on Friday, March 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Guests dine and drink at a bar within Margaritaville off the Strip on Friday, March 15, 2024, i ...
Guests dine and drink at a bar within Margaritaville off the Strip on Friday, March 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Guests at a bar within Margaritaville off the Strip on Friday, March 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L ...
Guests at a bar within Margaritaville off the Strip on Friday, March 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Come mid-April, there won’t be any more wasting away in Margaritaville, at least not on the Strip.

For more than 20 years, the restaurant has occupied a street-front space (about 30,000 square feet today) at the Flamingo. But the restaurant is closing after service on April 15, an employee who was not authorized to speak publicly confirmed for the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The restaurant’s reservations system is no longer taking bookings after April 15.

The closing was first hinted at by Las Vegas Locally in a March 14 post on X that suggested fans “visit before the end of May.”

Margaritaville, after the iconic song from singer Jimmy Buffet (who died in September), belongs to a hospitality group that now encompasses not just restaurant, but hotels, resorts, cruises, residences, and an official store selling branded pickleball paddles.

The shuttering of Margaritaville continues the food and drink changes occurring at the Flamingo, part of the Caesars Entertainment Inc. portfolio.

In August, the RJ broke the news that Lisa Vanderpump, the restaurateur and reality TV star, would be opening a spot at the Flamingo. In November, the RJ reported that chef Gordon Ramsay would be opening a place at the property. Both restaurants were referred to by code names.

Caesars later announced that Pinky’s by Vanderpump and Gordon Ramsay Burger were set to open in summer 2024. Representatives for Caesars did not return a request for comment on the closing of Margaritaville.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram and @ItsJLW on X.

