Randy’s Donuts opens its 4th shop in Las Vegas

Randy's Donuts, originally from Inglewood, California, has opened its fourth Las Vegas Valley l ...
Randy's Donuts, originally from Inglewood, California, has opened its fourth Las Vegas Valley location. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 19, 2024 - 2:25 pm
 

Randy’s Donuts, the famed L.A. doughnut shop that opened to long lines and general glazed pandemonium in August 2022 with its first Las Vegas outpost, has since expanded to Resorts World and to Summerlin. On Wednesday, store No. 4 in Vegas debuted at 5215 S. Fort Apache Road, in the southwest near Hacienda Avenue.

The menu features Randy’s signature mix of more than 60 doughnut varieties, along with cold and hot coffee drinks, iced and blended boba drinks, milkshakes, new breakfast burritos, and new croissant or English muffin breakfast sandwiches. The new location also has a drive-thru.

The original Randy’s in Inglewood, California, opened in 1952 with a giant doughnut on the roof. This novelty architecture belonged to an early 20th century L.A. craze for restaurants shaped after foods, animals or objects, like Tail o’ the Pup (hot dog), the Idle Hour (whiskey barrels) and Mother Goose Pantry (giant boot).

Over the years, the first Randy’s appeared in a host of movies and TV shows and became a favorite tourist destination for pictures of the giant doughnut (and for inhaling all the glazed and sprinkled).

Randy’s has more than 40 locations across California, Nevada, Arizona, Asia and the Middle East.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

MORE STORIES