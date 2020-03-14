Restaurants, lounges offer specials in wake of effects of coronavirus

In response to the economic effects of the coronavirus, Las Vegas-area restaurants and lounges are offering deals on food, beverages and delivery.

With Southern Nevada residents already feeling the effects of the economic impact of the coronavirus, restaurants and lounges have introduced specials on dine-in and delivery. This list will be updated as more are announced.

BokBok Chicken, which has five locations in the valley, is offering 15 percent off pickup orders through March 29. Order at bokbokchicken.com. Or order for delivery through Postmates and get $3 off a $15 order for new clients.

Evel Pie, 508 Fremont St., is offering a cheese slice and an Evel Ale or soda for $6, or a vegan cheese slice and a PBR (which is vegan) for $6, all day, every day. Happy hour specials from 2 to 6 p.m. are $3 domestic drafts, $4 well drinks and $20 for a whole cheese pizza and pitcher of domestic beer or soda.

Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar, 4480 Paradise Road, has introduced a new four-course menu for $39.95, exclusively for locals and beginning Monday. To accompany the Vegas Strong menu, select wines are being offered at 25 percent off the regular price. Selections will change daily, but here is a sample menu: Ricotta-stuffed squash blossom with roasted bell pepper and tomato, burrata with roasted carrots and sorrel pesto, or pasta e fagioli; spaghetti aglio e olio and gnocchi pomodoro; pan-seared chicken breast with sunchokes and mushrooms, branzino with eggplant caponata and pistachio oil and spicy Calabrian pepper spread, or seared Iberico pork loin with beluga lentil and rapini; and dessert sampler of tiramisu and cannoli. May not be combined with another offer; Nevada ID required. Reserve at 702-364-5300 or visit ferraroslasvegas.com. Ferraro’s will close at midnight until further notice.

Hexx Kitchen + Bar at Paris Las Vegas will move to a 24-hour schedule on Monday and is offering its Hexx Burger, normally $18.90, for half-price, all day, daily. The burger has American cheese, crispy onions, bacon, lettuce, tomato, spicy aioli on brioche and is served with fries. Hexx also is extending its Potions on the Patio promotion, with half-off its Purple Haze Potion of Absolut Acai, Stoli Razberi, Kinky Blue, blueberry schnapps and berry puree, or Magick Dragon Potion, with Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Bacardi Dragonberry, Kinky Pink, passion fruit puree and blood orange puree, to all day, daily.

At the House of Blues Foundation Room at Mandalay Bay, locals can get 10 percent off food in the dining room and lounge and free admission to the Foundation Room lounge (21 and over) through March 31 with code LOCALMARCH.

House of Blues Restaurant & Bar, also at Mandalay Bay, is offering 25 percent off food for locals and a complimentary House of Blues Mason jar (while supplies last, one per person) through March 31 with the code LOCALMARCH.

Metro Pizza, at all locations except Ellis Island, is offering a take-out and delivery offer of buy any pizza, get a second one (of equal or lesser value) for half-price, through March 31. They’re also offering 15 percent off first-time online orders.

The Pasta Shop Ristorante, 2525 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway in Henderson, asks customers to call in to-go orders to 702-451-1893, and they’ll get a free cannoli for every entree; all orders over $50 also will receive a bag of fresh pasta. Dine-in customers will get a free glass of house wine. Offers are good until the end of the month.

All 64 Las Vegas Valley taverns of PT’s Entertainment Group, including PT’s Pub, PT’s Gold, PT’s Ranch, PT’s Brewing Co., Sierra Gold, Sean Patrick’s and SG Bar, are extending food and drink specials 24/7 through the end of the month. They include hot dogs, $3, with chili and shredded cheddar cheese for an extra $2; chicken and waffle bites, $5; pizza box nachos, $7; sriracha chicken wontons, $7; $3 Bud Light and Michelob Ultra bottles, $4 Modelo pints, $5 Mango Cart micheladas and $7 Grey Goose bloody marys. Happy hour is extended to 5 to 8 p.m. daily, and delivery from select PT’s is available on DoorDash.

The Stove, 11261 S. Eastern Ave. in Henderson, will give a 20-percent discount to those using the pick-up service between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The restaurant also is offering curbside pickup for its older customers.

