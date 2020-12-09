60°F
Toast the season with creative, colorful cocktails

Vegas Vickie's Campfire Hot Chocolate. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 9, 2020 - 10:47 am
 
Bartender Anthony Wu prepares a Campfire Hot Chocolate at Vegas Vickie's Cocktail Lounge at Circa on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Bartender Anthony Wu prepares a Campfire Hot Chocolate at Vegas Vickie's Cocktail Lounge at Circa on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Bartender Anthony Wu prepares a Campfire Hot Chocolate at Vegas Vickie's Cocktail Lounge in the Circa on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Cocktails are a prominent part of the holidays for many, bringing bright color and brighter flavors to a season filled with traditions. Here’s a current selection from Las Vegas restaurants and bars.

Yeats Punch, The Dorsey, The Venetian

The punch, which is served in a swan and ladled into glasses, is made with Jameson Caskmates Stout Edition; Jamaican rum; lime, pineapple and sweetened ginger juices; allspice dram; and club soda, garnished with freshly grated nutmeg, candy canes and rosemary sprigs, $90, (serves 4), through Dec. 31.

Yeats Punch is served in a swan at The Dorsey at The Venetian. (The Venetian)
Yeats Punch is served in a swan at The Dorsey at The Venetian. (The Venetian)

Sugar Cookie, Merry Crimson, Red Rock Resort

This cocktail, one of a dozen holiday drinks featured at Red Rock’s Merry Crimson pop-up bar through Jan. 3, is made with Stoli Vanil, amaretto, Bailey’s Irish Cream and cream, with a cookie dust rim, $16.

The Sugar Cookie is one of a dozen holiday cocktails featured at Merry Crimson at Red Rock Resort. (Station Casinos)

Hindsight 2020, Carson Kitchen

Hindsight 2020, part of the fall/winter menu at Carson Kitchen, puts a colorful spin on a crazy year with white rum, Okinawa black sugar, ginger, carrot, fresh lemon and chocolate bitters, $14.

Hindsight 2020 at Carson Kitchen commemorates a memorable year. (Carson Kitchen)

Campfire Hot Chocolate, Vegas Vickie’s Cocktail Lounge, Circa

You can pretend you’re cozying up to the campfire with this mixture of Mount Gay XO Rum, Montelobos Espadin, hot chocolate, Angostura bitters and chocolate bitters, garnished with toasted marshmallows, $15 (also part of the Holiday Bar Crawl, through Dec. 27).

Bartender Anthony Wu prepares a Campfire Hot Chocolate at Vegas Vickie's Cocktail Lounge in the Circa on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

JINGle Spritz, Jing, Downtown Summerlin

The JINGle Spritz adds some jingle to the holiday with Champagne, cinnamon Monin, lemon juice, Gambino Prosecco, Sovany apple and cranberry juice, garnished with four cranberries and torched rosemary, $16 ($8 during happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. daily), through Dec. 25.

The JINGle Spritz at Jing in Downtown Summerlin is available through Christmas. (Jing)
The JINGle Spritz at Jing in Downtown Summerlin is available through Christmas. (Jing)

The Campfire Delight, The Ice Rink at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Keep warm by the campfire with this blend of toasted marshmallow syrup, cream, cream de cacao, RumChata and vodka, garnished with a graham cracker and flaming marshmallows, $17.

The Campfire Delight puts a warming touch on visits to The Ice Rink. (The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas)

Holiday Eggnog, Lawry’s the Prime Rib

Lawry’s keeps it classic with house-made eggnog, Maker’s Mark bourbon, brandy and a hint of nutmeg, $16, through Dec. 31.

The house-made eggnog at Lawry's the Prime Rib has the traditional flavors of bourbon and brandy. (Lawry's the Prime Rib)

Gin-gle All the Way, Casbar Lounge, Sahara

You’re sure to jingle with this cocktail of Tanqueray Gin, cardamom bitters and elderflower tonic, accompanied by a sprig of rosemary, whole black peppercorns, sage leaves and a cinnamon stick, $13.

Gin-gle All the Way at the Casbar Lounge at the Sahara has numerous assertive flavors. (Sahara)

Hot Chocolate Bombs, Parasol Lounge, Wynn Las Vegas

Here are three variations of the season’s most Instagram-worthy drink: Peanut Butter Bliss, made with Screwball Peanut Butter Whiskey, Amaro Averna and Frangelico liqueur-infused heavy cream poured over a hot chocolate bomb, $18; the Chocolate Cherry, with Martel VS Cognac, Amaro Averna and Luxardo liqueur-infused heavy cream over a hot chocolate bomb, $18; and the alcohol-free Simply Chocolate, classic cream over a hot chocolate bomb, $9; through Jan. 31.

The Hot Chocolate Bombs at Parasol Lounge come in three varieties. (Jeff Green)

SanTaRex, Miracle on Spring Mountain, Sand Dollar Lounge, 3355 Spring Mountain Road

The Sand Dollar Lounge’s second annual Miracle on Spring Mountain features a whole line of holiday cocktails such as the SanTaRex, which is a blend of tequila, Branca Menta, cacao blanc, mezcal, serrano, coconut and acid-adjusted pineapple (and you can purchase the mug), $16, through New Year’s Eve.

The SanTa Rex is part of the run at Miracle on Spring Mountain. (Jose Salinas)

Cow Flippin, Commonwealth, 525 Fremont St.

Commonwealth will have Las Vegans jingling through the holiday season with its holiday cocktails including the Cow Flippin, made with cognac, cacao, maple and cream, sprinkled with nutmeg, $14.

Commonwealth's Cow Flippin is topped with nutmeg. (Commonwealth)

Candy Cane Martini, Treasure Island

A crushed candy cane rim puts a sweet touch on this mix of Deep Eddy Vodka, peppermint schnapps and grenadine, which Treasure Island is offering at the Golden Circle Sportsbook & Bar; Gilley’s, starting Wednesday; and Breeze Bar, starting Saturday, $12.

The Candy Cane Martini is being served at several Treasure Island spots. (Treasure Island)

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.

