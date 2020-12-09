Toast the season with creative, colorful cocktails

Valley restaurants and bars concoct holiday beverages celebrating the spirit(s) of the season.

Bartender Anthony Wu prepares a Campfire Hot Chocolate at Vegas Vickie's Cocktail Lounge at Circa on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Cocktails are a prominent part of the holidays for many, bringing bright color and brighter flavors to a season filled with traditions. Here’s a current selection from Las Vegas restaurants and bars.

Yeats Punch, The Dorsey, The Venetian

The punch, which is served in a swan and ladled into glasses, is made with Jameson Caskmates Stout Edition; Jamaican rum; lime, pineapple and sweetened ginger juices; allspice dram; and club soda, garnished with freshly grated nutmeg, candy canes and rosemary sprigs, $90, (serves 4), through Dec. 31.

Sugar Cookie, Merry Crimson, Red Rock Resort

This cocktail, one of a dozen holiday drinks featured at Red Rock’s Merry Crimson pop-up bar through Jan. 3, is made with Stoli Vanil, amaretto, Bailey’s Irish Cream and cream, with a cookie dust rim, $16.

Hindsight 2020, Carson Kitchen

Hindsight 2020, part of the fall/winter menu at Carson Kitchen, puts a colorful spin on a crazy year with white rum, Okinawa black sugar, ginger, carrot, fresh lemon and chocolate bitters, $14.

Campfire Hot Chocolate, Vegas Vickie’s Cocktail Lounge, Circa

You can pretend you’re cozying up to the campfire with this mixture of Mount Gay XO Rum, Montelobos Espadin, hot chocolate, Angostura bitters and chocolate bitters, garnished with toasted marshmallows, $15 (also part of the Holiday Bar Crawl, through Dec. 27).

JINGle Spritz, Jing, Downtown Summerlin

The JINGle Spritz adds some jingle to the holiday with Champagne, cinnamon Monin, lemon juice, Gambino Prosecco, Sovany apple and cranberry juice, garnished with four cranberries and torched rosemary, $16 ($8 during happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. daily), through Dec. 25.

The Campfire Delight, The Ice Rink at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Keep warm by the campfire with this blend of toasted marshmallow syrup, cream, cream de cacao, RumChata and vodka, garnished with a graham cracker and flaming marshmallows, $17.

Holiday Eggnog, Lawry’s the Prime Rib

Lawry’s keeps it classic with house-made eggnog, Maker’s Mark bourbon, brandy and a hint of nutmeg, $16, through Dec. 31.

Gin-gle All the Way, Casbar Lounge, Sahara

You’re sure to jingle with this cocktail of Tanqueray Gin, cardamom bitters and elderflower tonic, accompanied by a sprig of rosemary, whole black peppercorns, sage leaves and a cinnamon stick, $13.

Hot Chocolate Bombs, Parasol Lounge, Wynn Las Vegas

Here are three variations of the season’s most Instagram-worthy drink: Peanut Butter Bliss, made with Screwball Peanut Butter Whiskey, Amaro Averna and Frangelico liqueur-infused heavy cream poured over a hot chocolate bomb, $18; the Chocolate Cherry, with Martel VS Cognac, Amaro Averna and Luxardo liqueur-infused heavy cream over a hot chocolate bomb, $18; and the alcohol-free Simply Chocolate, classic cream over a hot chocolate bomb, $9; through Jan. 31.

SanTaRex, Miracle on Spring Mountain, Sand Dollar Lounge, 3355 Spring Mountain Road

The Sand Dollar Lounge’s second annual Miracle on Spring Mountain features a whole line of holiday cocktails such as the SanTaRex, which is a blend of tequila, Branca Menta, cacao blanc, mezcal, serrano, coconut and acid-adjusted pineapple (and you can purchase the mug), $16, through New Year’s Eve.

Cow Flippin, Commonwealth, 525 Fremont St.

Commonwealth will have Las Vegans jingling through the holiday season with its holiday cocktails including the Cow Flippin, made with cognac, cacao, maple and cream, sprinkled with nutmeg, $14.

Candy Cane Martini, Treasure Island

A crushed candy cane rim puts a sweet touch on this mix of Deep Eddy Vodka, peppermint schnapps and grenadine, which Treasure Island is offering at the Golden Circle Sportsbook & Bar; Gilley’s, starting Wednesday; and Breeze Bar, starting Saturday, $12.

