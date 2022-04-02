Updated: A guide to more than 70 Easter brunch options in Las Vegas

Here’s your 2022 guide to some of the top Easter gatherings and menus. Check back frequently as we’ll be adding specials and events as more options are announced.

Kid-friendly carrot cake French toast topped with cream cheese frosting and fresh berries is on the menu for Easter Sunday at Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar at Red Rock Casino. (Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar)

Colorful candy eggs from the dessert selection to be served at Veranda at the Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas for Easter brunch on April 17. (Four Seasons Las Vegas)

Spring has sprung in the Mojave Desert, and many Southern Nevadans will celebrate Easter Sunday on April 17. The religious holiday is a favorite time for families and friends to meet up at restaurants, especially for festive brunches.

Here’s your guide to many Easter-season gatherings and menus at restaurants. Reservations are recommended for all listings. The new additions to the list begin here:

The Venetian Resort Las Vegas will have many options for festive Easter dining, starting with one of Las Vegas’ most esteemed brunch destinations: Chef Thomas Keller’s Bouchon . For $55 per person, the Gallic-inspired menu includes choices like smoked salmon salad, vanilla-scented Greek yogurt parfait, roasted beet and arugula salad, roasted tomato soup, jumbo lump crab-topped eggs Benedict, wagyu corned beef, and breaded top sirloin with country gravy and eggs.

There will also be a children’s menu and a wide selection of oysters, caviar, shrimp and appetizers like Burgundy snails with garlic-parsley butter in puff pasty, plus avocado toast.

Honey Salt has both Easter and Passover menu specials this weekend. Sunday morning, shredded pork and grits with poached eggs are the star combination. For dinner, hot cross buns, Duroc ham with confit marbled potatoes and braised Brussels sprouts will be plated — coconut cake is for dessert. Through Sunday, Passover epicurean classics will be available: matzo ball soup, roasted chicken and brisket, sweet potato and prune tzimmes, and roasted brussels sprouts) and flourless chocolate cake with fresh strawberries and whipped cream.

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer is griddling lamb burgers and whirling strawberry-rhubarb milkshakes through the weekend.

Saffron The Vegetarian Eatery in Chinatown will launch its brunch service on Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Meatless specialties are set to include avocado toast, blueberry yuzu parfait, ube pancake, green curry hash and yuzu hollandaise Benedict.

Brera Osteria will have Italian-hinted breakfast dishes including eggs Benedict, steak and eggs, pizza, waffles, asparagus salad, avocado bruschetta and coconut cheesecake.

Buddy V’s Ristorante will have interactive food stations antipasti, seafood, carvery, a farm egg station, a sweets table and a kids’ corner. The buffet-style Easter experience is from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for $55 per adult and ($25 for children under 10).

Cañonita will serve Salmon hash with chile-honey glaze, sautéed potatoes, peppers, green onions, two eggs and a green chile-buttermilk biscuit.

Treasure Island Hotel Casino’s Phil’s Italian Steak House will be offering asparagus salad with a seven-minute soft boiled egg, shaved prosciutto and a parmesan vinaigrette. For an entrée, braised leg of lamb with white polenta and wild mushrooms will be plated. Seafood Shack will be preparing whole branzino with saffron-infused couscous and sautéed broccolini and a garnish of grilled figs and chermoula salsa on the side.

Wynn Las Vegas’ stunning Lakeside will offer a seafood-forward brunch for $99 per person ($56 for children under five) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Two specialty cocktails elevated with Moët & Chandon Nectar Impérial Rosé Champagne will be poured, too: the Violet Hour (Belvedere Organics Lemon & Basil Vodka, elderflower and strawberry rhubarb sour) and the Flora & Fauna (Belvedere Organics Blackberry & Lemongrass Vodka, lychee ginger and fresh lemon).

Esther’s Kitchen is going thematic for the holiday with carrot agnolotti — handmade pasta pouches filled with carrot and ricotta and topped with slow-braised rabbit and carrot top pesto.

Most likely the most adventurous ticketed Easter weekend brunch option in Southern Nevada, Rail Explorers in Boulder City is offering tours in which guests take an eight-mile downhill pedal-assisted ride from the Nevada State Railroad Museum to Railroad Pass powered by the electric REX Propulsion System. A light brunch of coffee, pastries and fruit will be served.

Sugarcane raw bar grill will offer its regular brunch menu that includes plates like huevos rancheros and truffled Toad in the Hole (eggs in brioche bread). For the holiday, a Peeps-and-treats waffle topped with Cadbury chocolate syrup will be a kiddo favorite.

Chica Las Vegas will have a special Latin American-inspired menu for $75 featuring a Wagyu birria empanada; slow-roasted Cheshire pork porchetta; and tamarind toffee cake.

Majordōmo Meat & Fish will have two specials this weekend: egg-smoked trout roe bing dip with onion soubise and crispy potato and a smoked rack of lamb with crispy rice.

Yardbird will offer fried oysters; roasted beet and berry salad; a lobster-king crab roll; corned beef hash; and praline carrot cake for dessert.

Siegel’s Bagelmania will make Sunday memorable with creations like beef brisket eggs Benedict and colorful “Pretty in Pink” pancakes. And not only will the Easter bunny be showing up, but a Frank Sinatra impersonator will make it a ring-a-ding-ding day, too.

The Capital Grille is offering specials including a lobster frittata, 14-ounce bone-in, dry-aged New York strip with eggs; and an 8-ounce center-cut filet mignon with white cheddar hash browns. Mimosas will be poured, too.

The Front Yard at Ellis Island Hotel, Brewery & Casino will go Easter green with bottomless mimosas, Hawaiian sweet bread French toast waffles; crispy pork bites with siracha aioli; and BBQ brisket eggs Benedict with a cheddar biscuit on the side.

Maggiano’s Little Italy at Fashion Show Las Vegas’ is assembling to-go bundles for folks who want to dine at home on Caesar salads, meatballs with marinara, lasagna, chicken piccata, and cheesecake all Easter weekend.

T-Bones Chophouse at Red Rock Casino & Resort will be serving both Sunday brunch (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) and Easter dinner (5 to 10 p.m. ) on Sunday. Brunch selections will include a chilled seafood tower; crab cakes; steakhouse salad; chicory salad; steak and eggs; quiche Lorraine; crêpes Suzette; and cinnamon sugar churros. For Easter evening, bluefin tuna crudo; spiced leg of lamb, and Nutella bundt cake will be celebratory choices.

Hank’s Fine Steaks & Martinis at Green Valley Ranch will be offering both Easter brunch (10 a.m. to 2 p.m. ) and dinner (5 to 10 p.m.). Brunch service will include assorted pastries, deviled eggs with bacon, a chilled seafood tower, Green Goddess Caesar salad, vanilla yogurt parfait, chicken and waffles, prime rib hash and eggs, giant cinnamon rolls, and a profiterole tower. For dinner, choices include smoked lamb ribs; Zabuton steak; Alaskan halibut; and white chocolate mousse egg.

Sonoma Cellar at Sunset Station will offer menu specials from 1 to 9 p.m.: melon-strawberry salad, red snapper, lamb chops, and raspberry-key lime tart.

The Charcoal Room at Palace Station and Santa Fe Station will serve a special Easter dinner of radicchio salad, a choice of lamb T-bones or black bass, and sticky toffee pudding.

The Broiler Steak and Seafood at Boulder Station will be serving lobster bisque, baby gem lettuce salad, lamb T-bones, and ice cream sundae.

Lucky Penny locations at both Red Rock Casino & Resort and Green Valley Ranch will be serving bone-in “Ham” chops and herb-crusted prime rib.

Pasta Cucina at Sunset Station will be serving spring pea bruschett, lamb ragu, and pastiera Napoletana.

At Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, Casa Calavera will be serving crab-roasted corn enchiladas topped with poblano cream sauce and flan with fresh berries. Kassi Beach House has rabbit with tagliatelle and San Marzano tomatoes on the menu. The Kitchen at Commons Club will have old-school prime with potato gratin, green beans and peppercorn jus for accompaniments plus carrot cake with citrus-cream cheese icing for dessert. ONE Steakhouse will be slicing delicious lamb tenderloin with roasted asparagus and morel mushroom purée on the side all weekend. Night + Market is serving XO pineapple-black tiger shrimp fried rice presented in a hollowed-out pineapple — plus orange chicken — this weekend.

The Pahrump Nugget Hotel & Casino and Lakeside Casino & RV Park are bringing Easter cheer to the western side of the Spring Mountains. Stockman’s Steakhouse will offer chicken Jerusalem (sautéed chicken breast with artichoke hearts, mushrooms and crab in garlic wine cream sauce with a choice of soup or salad. Golden Harvest Café and Lakeside Café will be carving 16-ounce bone-in slices of ham (baby baked potatoes, honey-glazed carrots and mac and cheese on the side).

The Palm in the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace will be serving 26-ounce bone-in prime rib with soup or salad for $99 on Sunday.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas’ District has a trove of Easter eats this weekend. Donuts. Sliders. Brews in Block 16 Urban Food Hall will have fried dough rings in flavors like Peeps (marshmallow glaze, strawberry buttercream and Oreo crumble topped with a Peep and jellybeans), carrot cake, berries and cream, and peanut butter cup. STK will have gourmet specials like Dungeness Crab Deviled Eggs with crème fraîche, rocket leaves and maple bacon; slow Roasted Prime Rib; and Colorado Lamb T-Bones served with green peas, mint and smoked bacon. In addition to traditional dishes, Wicked Spoon will have Easter weekend buffet specials for $59 per person ($29.50 for children): Peking duck with garnishes, deviled eggs with Dijon vinaigrette, and smoked chicken skin crumble-French toast with peach compote. Bottomless beverage packages will be available for an additional $ 25 per person.

El Dorado Cantina in Tivoli Village will be serving Mexican-style brunch specials — set to live music by Space to Pace — from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Delicacies planned include tres leches French toast, chorizo-topped eggs Benedict and churro waffles.

For years, Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas’ Easter brunch at Veranda has been one of the most lavish — and popular — food-forward celebrations in Las Vegas.

Cold selections will include matcha-kiwi parfait, goji berry-quinoa cereal, overnight oats with dried fruit, and mango-pineapple chia pudding with coconut milk. Hot selections will range from scrambled free-range eggs and buttery French toast pudding to quiche Lorraine and crustless vegetable-egg white frittatas. Chicken potstickers; shrimp shumai with spicy mustard and soy; and chilaquiles with chicken chorizo, cotija cheese and salsa verde are savory specials planned.

An eggs Benedict station will feature succulent tarragon-lobster salad, pork belly and smoked salmon with numerous sauces and toppings. An array of small bites will be laid out for brunchers, including beet carpaccio with goat cheese; watermelon poke with pickled ginger and ponzu sauce; and grilled plantain salad. A vast antipasto station will feature top-notch charcuterie like prosciutto and mortadella along with cheeses from Gorgonzola Dolce and Fontina to Mahón Manchego. Brunch is $115 per person ($45 for children under 12) from 9 a.m to 3 p.m. The Easter bunny will be making numerous appearances.

MRKT Sea & Land at Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa will offer Easter dinner from 5 to 9 p.m. for $85 per person. The meal will begin with a seafood salad with shrimp, crab, calamari, olives, peppers and lemon vinaigrette. The main course is Chilean sea bass served with lobster risotto, parsley oil and grated Manchego cheese. A slice of New York cheesecake with fresh strawberries wraps things up for dessert.

FARM at Aliante’s Easter Sundays special is $19.99 per person from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The special includes the choice of soup or house salad. For the entrée, brown sugar-glazed ham will be accompanied by honey-roasted carrots, mashed potatoes and gravy. Chocolate mousse cake with fresh strawberries will be served for dessert.

Carve Prime Rib at Cannery Casino Hotel will serve a choice of osso buco with mushroom risotto or miso whitefish served with baby bok choy and steamed rice from 5 to 9 p.m. for $29.99 per person. For dessert: marsala crème with fresh berries served in a chocolate shell.

The Cannery’s Victory’s Café has a three-course special for $17.99 per person. It comes with the choice of butternut basil soup or salad. For the entrée, guests can choose either honey-baked ham served with four cheese scalloped potatoes and spring vegetables. Or garlic-Parmesan shrimp skewers with pesto mashed potatoes and spring vegetables. Strawberry shortcake concludes the meal.

Alder & Birch at The Orleans Hotel and Casino is offering a four-course Sunday special from 4 to 9 p.m. for $49 per person. It starts with a seafood-stuffed portabellini mushroom with maltaise sauce and gratiné. Next, there’s a choice of house chopped salad with cucumber, sunflower seeds, red onions, feta cheese, tomatoes, avocado, fresh basil, roasted peppers, and hearts of palm tossed or lobster bisque with lavosh crackers, chives and crème fraîche drizzle. Petit twin filets of beef Oscar-style (topped with Canadian snow crab, white asparagus and béarnaise sauce) will be served for the entrée, sided by bleu cheese scalloped potatoes and nested Parisienne vegetables. Crème brûlée tart with salted caramel and fresh berries for dessert tops the meal off.

Bailiwick All American Pub + Eatery at The Orleans has a special from 4 to 10 p.m. for $29 per person. For a starter, diners can choose from the heirloom tomato and burrata salad with fresh berries, basil, cracked pepper, sea salt and balsamic vinaigrette or tomato bisque with focaccia croutons. Cedar plank-roasted salmon with mango salsa and citrus butter sauce served with a pomegranate balsamic drizzle is the centerpiece, followed by a fruit tart.

The Orleans’ Copper Whisk Café will serve a three-course Easter special from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. for $24 per person. Start with a choice of house salad or cream of asparagus soup. For the entrée, snow crab-stuffed Atlantic salmon will be sided with served roasted fingerling potatoes, fresh vegetables and lemon butter sauce. Strawberry shortcake will be served for dessert.

Cornerstone Classic American Steakhouse at Gold Coast Hotel and Casino will have a special from 4 to 9 p.m. for $38 per person. It starts with a choice of soup du jour or a house or Caesar salad. For the main course, there’s a choice of braised lamb shank served with root vegetables and couscous or the red snapper Fra Diavolo. Chocolate marble cheesecake served with raspberry coulis and fresh whipped cream brings the special meal to its conclusion.

Suncoast Hotel and Casino’s SC Prime Steakhouse & Bar is highlighting Easter specials from 5 p.m. to close. A Venetian-style Parmesan shell salad with baby spring lettuce, mandarin wedges, red onions, heirloom tomatoes, black olives, orange citrus vinaigrette and fried garlic garnish will be available for $16, and slow-roasted leg of lamb served with rosemary potatoes for $40 will be served. In addition, the restaurant is offering Diners pan-seared, 18-oz. bone-in New York steak with garlic mushroom wine reduction for $54. SC Prime’s regular menu will also be available.

90 Ninety Bar + Grill at Suncoast will serve stuffed pork loin sided with baby carrots, asparagus, fingerling potatoes and port wine for $24.95 from 4 to 9 p.m. The regular menu will be available, too.

Du-par’s Restaurant & Bakery at Suncoast will be serving pineapple honey-glazed ham with garlic-mashed potatoes, garden-fresh veggies and candied yams for $16.99 per person.

The Angry Butcher at Sam’s Town Hotel and Gambling Hall will serve three Easter Sunday specials from 2 to 8 p.m. Guests can choose rosemary- and citrus-brined roast pork with natural jus, cinnamon-dusted brown sugar sweet potatoes and sautéed broccolini for $39. And there’s salted caramel five-layer chocolate cake for dessert.

For the second option, herb-crusted lamb, with rosemary- and mint-infused demi-glace, mint jelly, French green beans and herb-roasted fingerling potatoes and salted caramel five-layer chocolate cake for dessert is $48. Diners can also opt for pan-roasted Chilean sea bass with white miso broth, sautéed broccolini and butter-whipped mashed potatoes and a fresh fruit tart for $46. All Easter specials will include an Angry Butcher house salad.

California Hotel and Casino’s Redwood Steakhouse will offer an Easter special from 5 to 10 p.m. for $60 per person. It begins with caramelized wild forest mushrooms with snipped herbs and truffle oil. The entrée is surf and turf with filet mignon, seared scallops and shrimp with citrus beurre blanc, spring baby vegetables and red wine reduction. For dessert, a vanilla mousse martini with white chocolate and raspberries will be presented.

Garden Court at Main Street Station Casino Brewery Hotel will offer a bounty of Easter brunch dishes from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for $27.99 per person (or $25.99 per person for Emerald B Connected members and above). A carving station will feature leg of lamb, roasted turkey breast and herb-crusted pork loin with whole grain mustard sauce. Asian specialties like shrimp and vegetables in Thai chili sauce, sesame chicken, sweet and sour pork, vegetable fried rice and lo mein will be available. Beyond, sliced ham in a bourbon glaze, baked herbed chicken, fried shrimp, eggs benedict, chorizo and eggs, turkey chilaquiles and tortellini in garlic cream sauce are just some of the hot dishes planned. The salad bar will have smoked salmon, ambrosia salad, inari sushi and soba noodle salad. The Southern station will be stocked with fried chicken, barbecue ribs and fresh spring corn on the cob; the Mexican station will feature chili Colorado, pork chili Verde and chayote squash. A variety of desserts like mini pastries, cakes, pies and hot cross buns are planned. Children between the ages of four and 10 are half off and children under three are free to dine at Garden Court.

For Latin flair, Casa Calavera at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas will have crab-roasted corn enchiladas with poblano cream sauce ready for the holiday; there’s flan with fresh market berries for dessert. For refreshments, sip on bottomless Bellinis in peach, guava and mango flavors.

STK Steakhouse in the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas goes gourmet on Saturday and Sunday with Dungeness crab deviled eggs; prime rib with charred baby carrots, pesto ricotta and salsa verde; and Colorado lamb T-bones sided with green peas, mint and smoked bacon.

Silverton Casino has a gourmet Easter quartet planned. Sundance Grill will grill domestic lamb chops with rosemary-balsamic reduction, roasted fingerling potatoes and grilled asparagus on the side. Mi Casa Grill Cantina will be assembling a seafood molcajete. Su Casa will have ginger-steamed kanpachi caressed with hydro watercress, baby bok choy, mushroom medley, baby heirloom tomatoes and ponzu sauce. And Twin Creeks will have an extraordinary John Dory fish dish in the all’acqua pazza-style made with tomatoes, Kalamata olives, capers and white wine.

Kona Grill in Boca Park will serve honey-glazed ham with whipped mashed potatoes and roasted root vegetables with truffle oil. For a side dish, lobster-asparagus potstickers are a must-try.

Easter Sunday dinner at Lawry’s The Prime Rib, with its classic mid-century decor, is timeless. Easter brings a rack of Colorado Lamb special sided with slow-cooked potatoes, fava beans, and chimichurri sauce for $55.

Take in a view of gorgeous Lake Las Vegas at Reflection Bay’s Easter brunch prepared by celebrity executive chef Scott Commings, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. The seasonal spreads will include homemade coffee cake; bacon and spinach quiches; maple-glazed ham; oven-roasted turkey; a variety of desserts and more.

Arizona Charlie’s Decatur and Arizona Charlie’s Boulder will celebrate Easter at their Sourdough Café locations from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The shared menu will include a 14-ounce grilled, bone-in pork chop served with sage butter, apple slaw and Yukon gold steak fries with the choice of soup or salad for a starter. Brown butter peach crisp will be plated for dessert. The special is $19 for True Rewards members.

Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca at Green Valley Ranch will be serving creative Easter dishes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Stop into the airy eatery for crab cake Benedicts with creamed spinach, hollandaise and English muffins. Additional dishes include beet salad with arugula, Gorgonzola cheese, hazelnuts, Fromage blanc and black pepper honey; Calabrian lamb chops with mashed potatoes; and a Cadbury egg chocolate shoe filled with chiffon cake, Cadbury cream and chocolate ganache for dessert.

Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar will feature a special dine-in menu and extended hours on Easter Sunday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. The four-course menu is $75 per person with optional bottomless mimosas for $25. A children’s menu will be available for $15. Ferraro’s regular menu will not be available.

The extensive gourmet array will include Italianate specialties like zucchini, potato and onion egg bake; homemade spicy pork sausage with broccoli rabe and roasted peppers; thinly sliced roasted veal with tuna sauce, capers and lemon; risotto with asparagus, toasted almonds and stracciatella cheese; and lemon custard tart.

Hawthorn Grill inside JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa will be presenting an à la carte menu replete with appetizers including spinach-artichoke dip with Boursin, feta, parmesan, and pita chips; and a seafood trio platter of chilled crab, poached shrimp and oysters with lemon, cocktail sauce, mignonette and horseradish garnishes. Other starters will include a strawberry-watercress salad with baby spinach, caramelized goat cheese, lemon-poppy seed vinaigrette; and seafood chowder stocked with lobster, crab, clams, tarragon, potato, lemon, and cream. Pan-roasted half chicken with rainbow fingerling potatoes, haricot verts, and cognac chicken jus will be available, as will striped bass with herbed farro, pea purée, roasted carrots and dill crème fraîche. For red meats, choose from braised lamb shank with parmesan polenta, eggplant caponata, spinach, and lamb jus; slow-roasted beef prime rib with traditional popover, creamed spinach, jus, and creamy horseradish; and honey-glazed ham served with potato stack, haricots verts, pearl onions, and tarragon mustard sauce.

Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar at Red Rock Casino will lend a kid-friendly touch to Easter Sunday brunch with carrot cake french toast topped with cream cheese frosting and fresh berries, available 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will also be fun activities like egg decorating and face painting. Adults can fork into herb-crusted rack of lamb with carrot purée, jumbo asparagus, Cipollini onions, red wine demi and mint chimichurri; and whole-roasted branzino with pea and mint purée, charred snap peas, cipollini onions, asparagus and citrus gremolata (available all day).

Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas will bring German exuberance to Easter Sunday. Alemannic offerings will include Black Forest-style asparagus soup garnished with ham, croutons and chives; Black Forest ham-wrapped Belgian endive with Appenzeller cheese sauce; and chicken breast with green asparagus, parsley, Yukon Gold potatoes and hollandaise sauce. For dessert, homemade crêpes will be filled with vanilla cream and strawberries and served with vanilla ice cream.

Beverages will abound, from the special Spring Blossom cocktail (Ketel One Botanical Peach & Orange Blossom vodka with Sparkling Ice Peach Nectarine in a 15 oz. Hurricane glass) to many beers imported from Munich.

Get musical on Easter at Gospel Brunch at House of Blues Las Vegas inside Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino. Along with a spread of Southern cuisine, the two seatings at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. will feature rousing entertainment from Patti Pennington and the House of Blues Gospel Choir. There are two seatings, at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., respectively. Kids will receive Easter eggs filled with prizes and sweet treats and adults will get the chance to participate in a raffle.

The Gospel Brunches are non-denominational and all-you-can-eat celebrations. Buffet spreads will feature delectable dishes like omelet and ham carving stations; red rose-roasted potatoes; biscuits & gravy; barbeque chicken; creamy mac and cheese; cider-braised Brussels sprouts; andouille sausage and chicken jambalaya; chicken and waffles, and an array of salads, seasonal fruits, desserts and breakfast pastries. There will also be create-your-own Bloody Mary and mimosa bars.

Tickets are $54.50 (adults) and $27.50 (for children 3 to 11), plus applicable fees.

Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant in Downtown Summerlin will offer Easter brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mexican-inspired brunch selections will include huevos rancheros served with rice and beans; Cancun-style omelet with sauteed shrimp, crab meat, marinated onions, tomatoes and bell peppers covered with relleno sauce and melted cheese; and scrambled eggs topped with mild diabla sauce and served with oven-roasted potatoes, black beans and green rice. All brunch dishes will include complimentary fresh fruit, traditional Mexican buñeulos and California sparkling wine.

Siegel’s 1941 inside El Cortez Hotel & Casino will offer an Easter menu on April 17 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. featuring a tossed green salad or roasted carrot soup for an appetizer; glazed Smithfield ham served with Delmonico potatoes and spring vegetables for the main course; and cheesecake or chocolate ganache cake for dessert. The trio is $21.95 with a player’s card, or $26.96 without.

