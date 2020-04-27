Amazon offers free streaming of films from canceled SXSW

See 39 films that were supposed to debut at the festival for free on Amazon Prime.

"Motherland: Fort Salem," a series about witches who fight for the American government, is among the works included in the SXSW 2020 Film Festival Collection on Amazon Prime. (Freeform)

The cancellation of South by Southwest on March 6 was among the first signs that life as we know it was about to drastically change.

The annual festival celebrating music and movies is carrying on — at least in spirit — with 39 films debuting Monday on Amazon Prime as part of the SXSW 2020 Film Festival Collection.

Filmmakers whose works were supposed to debut in March during the festival in Austin, Texas, were invited to participate and have their works shown to the masses Monday-May 6. The films will be free to screen in the U.S., even for customers without Amazon Prime accounts.

For more information on the mix of narrative and documentary features, short films and episodic titles from around the world, click here.

