Clark County postpones September Drive-in Movies Series
Clark County announced Wednesday that due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, it will postpone its September Drive-in Movie Series until a later date.
The series was announced last Thursday and was to begin with a showing “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” on Friday at the Desert Breeze Community Center.
“Sing,” “Little Rascals” and “Trolls World Tour” were also on the schedule.
For more information about the series, visit Clark County Parks and Recreation’s website at www.clarkcountynv.gov/parks.