Las Vegas movie theaters delay reopenings

People wear protective masks as they wait for the screening of a movie in Paris, Monday, June 22, 2020. Movie theaters are reopening across the country after three months of closure due to the COVID-19 lockdown measures. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

The summer movie season is slowly creeping toward the fall.

As big-ticket movies continue to be delayed as a result of uncertainties over the coronavirus pandemic and increases in the number of COVID-19 cases, AMC became the nation’s first theater chain to push back its reopening efforts. Cinemark, which operates locally under the Century brand, quickly followed suit.

Originally scheduled to have most of its theaters open for business on July 15, AMC, the largest theater chain in America, announced Monday that it was now targeting July 30 for resumption at 450 of its more than 600 multiplexes.

Locally, AMC operates the theaters at Town Square and Rainbow Promenade.

Cinemark had announced a July 3 opening of its theaters at The Orleans, Sam’s Town, Santa Fe Station, South Point and Suncoast, with the Cinedome in Henderson following July 17. Now, The Orleans, Santa Fe Station, South Point and Suncoast will reopen July 24. Sam’s Town and the Cinedome no longer have an opening date.

Regal, the valley’s largest theater chain, is expected to delay its reopening plans as well.

Christopher Nolan’s twisty espionage thriller “Tenet” had long been scheduled for a July 17 release that would have marked a tentative return to moviegoing. In recent weeks, though, that opening has been delayed twice, first to July 31 then again to Aug. 12. Those moves have created a ripple effect, leading other studios to shuffle their schedules accordingly.

As of today, the Russell Crowe road rage thriller “Unhinged” is dated for July 31, which would make it the first new nationwide theatrical release since March 13.

Other movies affected by the shifting landscape include the romantic comedy “The Broken Hearts Gallery,” executive produced by Selena Gomez, which moved to Aug. 7, and Disney’s live-action remake of “Mulan,” which is now dated Aug. 21.

“The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run,” which had been scheduled to open in theaters Aug. 7, has been delayed to next year, when it will be available via streaming and video on demand.

Regal had announced a July 10 startup date for its cinemas at Aliante, Boulder Station, Colonnade, Downtown Summerlin, Fiesta Henderson, Green Valley Ranch Resort, Palace Station, Red Rock Resort, Sunset Station, Texas Station and Village Square.

But that announcement was made when “Tenet” was still scheduled to open July 17. With nearly a month’s delay before that first presumed blockbuster, it may no longer make financial sense for theater chains to stick to those plans.

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567. Follow @life_onthecouch on Twitter.