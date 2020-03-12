AEG, Live Nation postponing touring arena shows

Prince Royce performs "El Clavo" at the Latin American Music Awards at the Dolby Theatre on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP))

Concert and events promoters AEG and Live Nation have jointly called for the cessation of all large scale tours through the end of the month due to coronavirus concerns.

The two companies have issued a joint press release breaking the news, joined by talent agencies Creative Artists Agency, William Morris Endeavor, Paradigm and United Talent Agency.

“At this time, we collectively recommend large scale events through the end of March be postponed,” it reads. “We continue to support that small-scale events follow guidance set by their local government officials. We feel fortunate to have the flexibility to reschedule concerts, festivals and live events as needed, and look forward to connecting fans with all their favorite artists and live entertainment soon.”

Vegas shows that have been affected or could be include Il Volo, whose stop at the Pearl at the Palms on Sunday has been cancelled; Andre Rieu and Zac Brown Band, whose shows at T-Mobile Arena on March 20 and 27, respectively, have been postponed; Post Malone, who’s set to play the MGM Grand Garden on Saturday; Prince Royce at the Pearl at the Palms on March 21; Ana Gabriel at Mandalay Bay Events Center on March 21, Aventura at T-Mobile Arena on March 28 and many others.

According to an article in music industry trade publication Billboard magazine, Live Nation executives plan to reassess the situation in April with the goal of getting shows back on the road in May or June.

There’s still questions, though, as to how this will affect Vegas’ residency shows, which take place in mid-sized rooms such as the Park Theater at Park MGM, Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood and The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

As of now, tickets to upcoming early-April residences at those venues by the Jonas Brothers, Kelly Clarkson and Reba and Brooks & Dunn can still be purchased.

Live Nation’s Las Vegas office declined to comment Wednesday about its plans moving forward.