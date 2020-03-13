Bunkhouse Saloon temporarily suspending operations

The exterior of the Bunkhouse Saloon at 124 S. 11th St. in Las Vegas. (Review-Journal file photo)

Popular downtown indie music club The Bunkhouse Saloon is temporarily suspending operations due to coronavirus concerns according to a post on the venue’s Facebook page.

“As the world around us seems to be going mad right now with this coronavirus outbreak, The Bunkhouse Saloon will be closing temporarily,” the post reads. “This decision is made in the best interest of the community we serve and out of an abundance of caution and care for our audience, staff, and musicians. We look forward to rocking out with you again soon. These are uncharted waters — stay healthy and wash your hands, you filthy animals! We’ll keep you posted as to our exact return date. Be safe out there.”

Among the shows affected thus far are Friday night’s canceled appearance by British post-punks Shopping and a March 25 gig from rockers High Reeper.