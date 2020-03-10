Coachella, Stagecoach music fests postponed due to coronavirus

Coachella has been rescheduled for Oct. 9-11 and 16-18, while Stagecoach’s new dates are Oct. 23-25.

Festivalgoers attend the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Sunday, April 14, 2019, in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Two of the largest music festivals in the U.S. were postponed because of the coronavirus.

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and the Stagecoach Festival would not take place as originally scheduled in April in Indio, California. Organizers announced the decision on Twitter.

An estimated 250,000 festivalgoers were expected to attend the event, featuring headliners Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean.

Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, and Eric Church were scheduled to headline the Stagecoach Festival.

Purchasers will be notified by Friday on how to obtain a refund if they are unable to attend.