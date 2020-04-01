Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas delayed until October

The Electric Daisy Carnival planned for May in Las Vegas has officially been postponed.

Steve Aoki pumps up the crowd during his performs at the Circuit Grounds stage on day three of Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 19, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The 10th anniversary celebration of the world’s largest electronic dance music festival coming to Las Vegas will have to wait: The Electric Daisy Carnival has officially been postponed.

Originally set to take place at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on May 15-17, EDC has been rescheduled for one of two weekends in October a source confirms, the latest concert casualty amid coronavirus concerns.

With big names like Chainsmokers, Tiesto and David Guetta among the more than 250 acts booked this year, EDC sold out all tiers of tickets in a little over 48 hours after passes went on sale last September, a record for the event.

The festival was set to expand to its largest dimensions yet in 2020, occupying even more of the speedway grounds, as EDC has grown into a massive gathering, an adult playground of light, sound and amusement rides that was expected to draw over 450,000 fans this year.

Debuting at Los Angeles’ 5,000-capacity Shrine Expo Hall in 1997, EDC relocated here in 2010, with the R-J writing at the time:“The scene at EDC 2010 was a larger-than-life carnival of friendly chaos: Luminous Ferris wheels, fire-spitting art installationpieces and a heavily costumed crowd, many of whom looked like anime characters come to life, enlivened the massive speedwaycomplex as superstar acts such as Swedish House Mafia, David Guetta and Tiesto made the ground shake like it was positionedabove an awakened fault line.”

A decade later, the party still rages, albeit with a bit of a pause.

