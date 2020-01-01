New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas: Newlyweds and ‘Sweet Caroline’ on Fremont Street — LIVE BLOG

Follow our live blog for full coverage of New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas, from the Strip to Fremont Street and across the Las Vegas Valley.

New Year's Eve revelers line up to enter the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas police vehicles barricade the road on 4th Street as New Year's Eve revelers gather at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas police gather at the Fremont Street Experience as New Year's Eve revelers arrive in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Kerry Kaus of Salem, Ore., poses for a portrait as New Year's Eve revelers gather at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A lone headband is seen as New Year's Eve revelers gather at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

New Year's Eve revelers line up to enter the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

People on the SlotZilla zip line are silhoutted against the Viva Vision screen as New Year's Eve revelers gather at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Police cars line Las Vegas Boulevard on New Year's Eve on the Strip on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Violet Petosky, 8, of Minneapolis, tries on New Year's Eve hats with her mother, Shadi Petosky, grandma Debi Petosky and brother Dmitri Petosky while visit for the holiday at New York-New York on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

7:27 p.m.

A wedding and ‘Sweet Caroline’

With less than five hours until midnight, newlyweds Sabrina and Chris Nettles posed for pictures in their wedding attire outside The Venetian, the blushing bride holding a large bouquet of pink and white flowers.

The couple, from Toledo, Ohio, said they had spent months planning a “big wedding” in Miami but ultimately decided on a more intimate reception, just for the two of them. And what better place than Las Vegas?

“It started getting a little too much, so we were like: You know what? We’re just going to do it and just make it special,” Chris Nettles said. “It was just about us and not about everybody else.”

They got married Tuesday evening at the Chapel of the Flowers, a long-standing wedding chapel on Las Vegas Boulevard. From there, they went to a romantic dinner together for the first time as husband and wife.

The rest of the night is up in the air for them – they’ve been walking along the Strip in their wedding attire but said they won’t be going to any clubs because Sabrina is pregnant with twin boys.

Meanwhile, festivities were picking up a few miles north at the Fremont Street Experience, where tourists and locals alike sang along to a classic: “Sweet Caroline” by Neil Diamond.

Three women wearing small hats that read “Happy New Year” swayed in unison as they sang along to the live music, standing under the upgraded Viva Vision canopy, now seven times brighter than the previous version. Unveiled Tuesday as part of “America’s Party Downtown,” it is the world’s largest single video screen, stretching 1,500 feet long and 90 feet wide.

“America’s Party Downtown” also features live entertainment on four stages, onstage pyrotechnics and roaming entertainment.

6 p.m.

Cool temperatures expected

The Las Vegas Valley should expect to see a seasonably cool and dry New Year’s Eve with few clouds to obstruct fireworks viewings.

It reached 56 degrees during the day Tuesday, which is the average high for this time of year, National Weather Service meteorologist Alex Boothe said. Temperatures are dropping as the sun goes down and will cool off to slightly below average overnight.

Those on the Strip should expect to feel temperatures around 40 degrees as the clock hits midnight. Winds will be “fairly light” and under 10 mph, Boothe said.

Temperatures will drop to about 36 overnight, two degrees below the average low for this time of year.

“It’ll continue to cool after midnight,” Boothe said. “Our low should be somewhere around 4 or 5 in the morning.”

No rain is in the forecast, and no significant cloud cover is expected.

“All the clouds should be high enough to where they’re not going to be a problem for fireworks,” Boothe said. “There may be a few clouds here and there, but mostly clear skies.”

Clark County’s Department of Air Quality issued a smoke advisory for Tuesday night and into Wednesday due to fireworks.

— Katelyn Newberg

4:50 p.m.

Road closures to begin

Roads leading into the resort corridor are set to close to traffic as an expected 330,000 revelers prepare to ring in 2020 on the Las Vegas Strip.

The Nevada Department of Transportation and Nevada Highway Patrol troopers will begin to shut the Interstate 15 offramps to eastbound Flamingo Road, Tropicana Avenue and Spring Mountain Road at 5 p.m.

At 5:45 p.m., officers will close all other westbound streets, roads and alleys leading onto Las Vegas Boulevard between Sahara Avenue and Mandalay Bay Road from Koval Lane.

Then at 6 p.m. the Metropolitan Police Department will shut all streets, roads and alleys leading onto the Strip between Sahara Avenue and Mandalay Bay Road, with all barricades in place.

At 6:15 p.m. Metro traffic officers will begin clearing all vehicle traffic off Las Vegas Boulevard between Sahara Avenue and Mandalay Bay Road.

By 6:45 p.m., Las Vegas Boulevard and all inbound roads leading onto the Strip will be fully closed to vehicle traffic, leaving the Strip only open to pedestrian traffic.

At 7 p.m. all moving walkways, elevators and escalators leading to or crossing Las Vegas Boulevard will be shut off.

After the New Year arrives and the fireworks show ends, at 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, all moving walkways, elevators and escalators leading to or crossing Las Vegas Boulevard will resume operations.

Officers expect celebrations to subside and barricade removal to begin by 1:30 a.m.

At 2 a.m. street sweepers will begin cleaning up Las Vegas Boulevard working from south to north.

At 3:30 a.m. Department of Transportation and Highway Patrol troopers will begin reopening I-15 offramps to eastbound Flamingo, Tropicana and Spring Mountain and all other streets, roads and alleys leading onto Las Vegas Boulevard Between Russell Road and Sahara also will begin to reopen.

Off the Strip, some roads downtown also will shut to traffic. The closure of Fourth Street to Main Street and Carson Avenue to Ogden Avenue that began Tuesday morning will reopen to traffic at 4 a.m. Wednesday. Additionally, the fireworks display at the Plaza will result in the closure of Main Street from Carson Avenue to Ogden Avenue for about 15 minutes beginning at midnight.

— Mick Akers

Check in with us all night as our team covers Las Vegas New Year’s Eve from the Strip to Fremont Street and across the rest of the valley.

