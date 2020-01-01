41°F
Wrong-way driver stopped on Las Vegas Boulevard

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 31, 2019 - 9:15 pm
 

Troopers stopped a wrong-way driver on Las Vegas Boulevard near the M Resort on New Year’s Eve, according to a tweet by the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The tweet, posted shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday, read, “In case you thought we were joking. This was just a few minutes ago on Las Vegas Blvd near the M Resort. A wrong way driver. Please be extremely careful tonight if you have to travel, and do so responsibly. #drivesafenv #drivesober #nhpsocomm”

The tweet was accompanied by a video clip of a car pulling over to the right shoulder, followed by a patrol car.

NHP also reported taking in 4 DUI drivers and stopping a number of cars for excessive speed earlier in the night.

Earlier this month, Trooper Jason Buratczuk said NHP had been dispatched on nearly 400 calls for wrong way drivers in Southern Nevada in 2019.

Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 15 south of Las Vegas on Dec. 5. A 39-year-old Henderson man died in a wrong-way crash on the same highway two days earlier, on Dec. 3.

A 75-year-old woman was critically injured in Henderson on Nov. 22 in a two-vehicle crash in which impairment was suspected. On Nov. 14, a drunken driving suspect traveling the wrong way on I-15 was killed in a multivehicle crash.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada is offering free rides on all 39 fixed transit routes from 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve until 9 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

