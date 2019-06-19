‘America Ninja Warrior’ returns to Las Vegas Strip — VIDEO

The “America Ninja Warriors” TV series will stage its national finals on the Las Vegas Strip across from the Luxor.

Hue Holla of Hot 97.5 attempts the first obstacle from stage one during demonstrations before the start of the "American Ninja Warrior" national finals tapings in Las Vegas on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Adrian Hernandez of Hot 97.5 attempts the first obstacle from stage one during demonstrations before the start of the "American Ninja Warrior" national finals tapings in Las Vegas on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Former American Ninja Warrior competitor Austin Gray attempts the first obstacle from stage one during demonstrations before the start of the "American Ninja Warrior" national finals tapings in Las Vegas on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Nancy Danae of Hot 97.5 braces for impact while attempting the first obstacle from stage one during demonstrations before the start of the "American Ninja Warrior" national finals tapings in Las Vegas on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Nancy Danae of Hot 97.5 falls to the water while attempting the first obstacle from stage one during demonstrations before the start of the "American Ninja Warrior" national finals tapings in Las Vegas on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

DJ Hue Holla of Hot 97.5 completes the first obstacle from stage one during demonstrations before the start of the "American Ninja Warrior" national finals tapings in Las Vegas on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Adrian Hernandez of Hot 97.5 attempts the first obstacle from stage one during demonstrations before the start of the "American Ninja Warrior" national finals tapings in Las Vegas on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Adrian Hernandez of Hot 97.5 falls to the water while attempting the first obstacle from stage one during demonstrations before the start of the "American Ninja Warrior" national finals tapings in Las Vegas on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Nancy Danae of Hot 97.5 attempts the first obstacle from stage one during demonstrations before the start of the "American Ninja Warrior" national finals tapings in Las Vegas on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

DJ Hue Holla of Hot 97.5 attempts the first obstacle from stage one during demonstrations before the start of the "American Ninja Warrior" national finals tapings in Las Vegas on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

For the eighth year in a row, “America Ninja Warriors” TV series will stage its national finals on the Las Vegas Strip across from the Luxor.

Before Tuesday night’s filming, radio personalities and former competitors hit the obstacle course to the delight of many of the show’s fans who were in attendance.

Soon after, things were expected to get pretty serious with $1 million at stake.

The first competitor to complete all four stages of the obstacle course in the least amount of time will take home the grand prize. In the event no one finishes the course, whoever goes the farthest will take home $100,000.