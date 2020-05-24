79°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Investigations

This nursing home had COVID-19 patients who were not isolated. 7 died, 38 are infected

By and / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 24, 2020 - 7:23 am
 

The nursing home resident’s first recorded signs of COVID-19 were subtle: a low-grade fever, accompanied by coughing.

By then it was late March, and staffers at Horizon Health and Rehabilitation Center in Las Vegas should have been on high alert. At least two of their residents had already been hospitalized and tested positive for the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus, emails between public health officials show.

But medical records contained no evidence that the resident’s temperature was taken for five of the six following days. On April 1, a nurse noted that the resident had purple lips and struggled to breathe.

The resident, whose gender and other identifying information have not been made public, died at a local hospital on April 5. A test revealed that the resident had been infected with COVID-19.

Despite having symptoms in line with the disease, Horizon did not isolate the patient from their roommate. The roommate later tested positive too, according to a newly released, 29-page investigative report from the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.

As COVID-19 ravages nursing homes across the nation, state investigators determined that infection-control deficiencies at Horizon placed the home’s residents in “immediate jeopardy” of serious injury, harm or death from the pandemic.

The 138-bed facility has seen one of the worst outbreaks in Nevada, where coronavirus-related deaths at nursing homes account for about 20 percent of the state’s more than 390 virus-related deaths. The Heights of Summerlin in Las Vegas has reported the most deaths, 26, in the state.

As of Friday, the disease had infected 38 residents at Horizon, killing seven. An additional 37 staff members have contracted the disease, leading health officials to designate Horizon as one of four “high-risk” nursing homes in Nevada.

The most alarming deficiencies include that the nursing home did not follow federal guidelines to isolate patients known or suspected to have COVID-19 in a quarantine wing with designated staffers. Investigators also substantiated a complaint that residents who had been exposed to the disease were moved into rooms with people who hadn’t been exposed, the report states.

“It wouldn’t take long for that disease to spread,” said Christopher Cochran, a UNLV professor who chairs the department of health care administration and policy. “All it takes is one person not to adhere to the guidelines who has interaction with these patients.”

Horizon interim administrator Brett Passon and director of nursing Mark Dinardo did not respond to multiple emails requesting comment for this story.

But according to the state’s investigative report, Horizon officials did not admit to the accuracy of investigators’ findings and claimed that the alleged deficiencies “do not individually and collectively, jeopardize the health and safety of the patients.”

Horizon leadership told investigators that federal guidelines were changing so often that it was unclear what the facility should be doing, according to the report.

Those explanations fell short for Marilyn Clark, whose parents reside at Horizon. Both tested positive for COVID-19 in mid-April, but Clark’s family didn’t find out that the disease had infiltrated the nursing home until her sister read about the outbreak in a news article.

“Management, where are they in this facility?” Clark asked. “What are they doing?”

Clark said both her parents were asymptomatic throughout the disease, but they were placed in separate rooms after state investigators came into the facility. They’ve since been reunited.

Investigation started in April

State investigators arrived at Horizon in early April and immediately began identifying problems, the report shows.

They pieced together their investigation through on-site inspections, residents’ medical records and interviews with 13 staff members, including the facility’s administrator, nursing director and infection control nurse.

They found five cases in which a resident’s roommate had tested positive for COVID-19 but the resident was not moved into another room or unit to be quarantined.

“That’s a pretty serious allegation right there,” Cochran said.

In another violation of infection control protocols, medical records indicated that a resident showing COVID-19 symptoms was “wheeling” around the nursing home, the report states.

Horizon officials said they did not create a quarantine area because moving patients would create “a greater risk of spreading the virus,” the report states. They also said there were too many employees out sick to designate part of the remaining staff to only treating patients in a quarantine wing.

Investigators found that Horizon’s staffers also struggled to obtain the personal protective equipment necessary to perform their duties.

On April 5, a staff member examined a suspected COVID-19 patient from the doorway of their room “because no personal protective equipment was available,” according to Horizon records reviewed by investigators.

Investigators later found that some of Horizon’s medical staffers weren’t trained to properly wear close-fitting N95 masks while treating COVID-19 patients.

Many workers told investigators they were not aware that they had violated infection control protocols, the report states.

Those violations included a staff member’s failure to disinfect a vital sign machine between treating patients.

On another occasion, a worker cleaning a room for “contact isolation” touched her face mask with contaminated gloves and came out four times to get supplies from a cleaning cart without washing her hands.

Investigators also spotted a biohazard bag attached to the railing of a bed occupied by a patient.

Corrective actions

State health officials have directed Horizon to take a number of corrective actions.

The nursing home established a quarantine wing on April 10. Staffers are receiving new training on using protective gear properly, cleaning medical equipment and washing their hands. Infection control practices are also being reviewed.

Horizon will have to monitor its staffers to make sure they’re compliant and report any shortcomings to a state quality assurance committee every month for the next three months.

During its last regular health inspection in December 2019, Horizon received 17 health citations; the state average was about 13. Its health inspection rating is “average,” according to Medicare.gov’s Nursing Home Compare tool.

Clark, whose parents caught COVID-19 at Horizon, said the state’s demands on the facility will make things better only if the watchdogs continue to put pressure on nursing homes.

“When are they going to go back in and make sure the findings are really taken care of?” she asked. “These places house all our seniors, our grandmothers, our grandfathers. Someone needs to do the follow-up and make sure the facilities keep up, even after COVID.”

Contact Michael Scott Davidson at sdavidson@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3861. Follow @DavidsonLVRJ on Twitter. Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @ByBrianaE on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Las Vegas employees could get hazard bonus, even if they didn’t work
Las Vegas employees could get hazard bonus, even if they didn’t work
2
This nursing home had COVID-19 patients who were not isolated. 7 died, 38 are infected
This nursing home had COVID-19 patients who were not isolated. 7 died, 38 are infected
3
Nevada casinos could open for business June 4, Sisolak says
Nevada casinos could open for business June 4, Sisolak says
4
Sisolak: Face coverings not mandated to avoid rebellion
Sisolak: Face coverings not mandated to avoid rebellion
5
Trump succeeds in remaking federal judiciary
Trump succeeds in remaking federal judiciary
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Nevada Rep. Horsford admits to having affair - VIDEO
Nevada Congressman Steven Horsford admitted to having an affair with Gabriela Linder, a former intern for Sen. Harry Reid. Linder detailed her account of the affair in a podcast she called, "Mistress for Congress." (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak says businesses will begin reopening under phase 1 - VIDEO
The first phase of reopening Nevada’s businesses will begin Saturday, May 9, Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden denies Tara Reade's sexual assault allegation - VIDEO
The former senate aide claims Biden assaulted her in 1993 when he was a senator. Biden first denied the accusations via a public post on Medium. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
RJ interview with Sisolak on the reopening plan for Nevada - VIDEO
The Las Vegas Review-Journal interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak on the plan for reopening Nevada during the coronavirus pandemic. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak reacts to Goodman CNN interview- VIDEO
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman repeated her call to immediately reopen businesses during an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Wednesday, leading to a reaction from Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak praises Nevadans for staying at home, saving lives - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday it’s still too early to know when the state’s COVID-19 shutdown orders could be lifted or when businesses could start to reopen their doors. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump gives governors 3-phase approach to open US - VIDEO
President Donald Trump declared victory in America’s war against the “invisible enemy” as the president’s Coronavirus Task Force released “Opening up America Again” guidelines. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump names Jacky Rosen to task force on reopening economy - VIDEO
President Donald Trump named Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., to be a member of his Opening Up America Again Congressional Group Thursday to advise him on coronavirus policy. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders endorses Joe Biden for president - VIDEO
On April 13, former presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders announced his official endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders drops out of 2020 Democratic race for president - VIDEO
Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont officially announced an end to his 2020 presidential bid on Wednesday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Democratic National Convention postponed - VIDEO
The Democratic National Convention was set to take place over four days in the middle of July. Democratic officials have now confirmed the convention will take place the week of Aug. 17. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson allows immediate sale of alcohol with curbside pickup - VIDEO
The city of Henderson decided Thursday evening to allow alcohol to be sold by restaurants as part of their curbside pickup service during the COVID-19 crisis. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak signs order banning any gathering of 10 or more people - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday signed a new order banning any gathering of 10 or more people in Nevada in another step the state has taken to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Takeaways from the president's daily briefing on coronavirus - VIDEO
RJ Washington correspondent Debra Saunders talks about today's daily White House news conference regarding the coronavirus outbreak, Friday, March 20, 2020. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Judicial Department 5 Debate - Video
The Las Vegas Review-Journal hosts a debate between the 3 candidates running for Department 5 in Clark County District Court. Participating are Veronica M. Barisich, Terry A. Coffing and Blair Cowan Parker.
Trump cancels Las Vegas trip because of ‘coronavirus outbreak’ - VIDEO
President Donald Trump canceled planned travel to Las Vegas ‘out of an abundance of caution’ amid virus outbreak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump signs $8.3 billion coronavirus package - VIDEO
President Trump signed a bill providing $8.3 billion in emergency funding to combat the coronavirus outbreaK, Friday, March 6, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sen. Cortez Masto shows support for Judge Togliatti - VIDEO
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto shows her support for senior state District Court Judge Jennifer Togliatti to be appointed to the federal bench in Nevada. (Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto)
Sen. Rosen supports Judge Togliatti - VIDEO
Sen. Jacky Rosen shows her support for Nevada Judge Jennifer Togliatti to be appointed to the federal bench. (Sen. Jacky Rosen)
MSNBC’s Chris Matthews resigns following series of controversies - VIDEO
The "Hardball" host announced his departure Monday night, March 2, 2020, effective immediately. The anchor recently came under fire for comparing Sen. Bernie Sanders’ victory in the Nevada caucasus to the Nazi conquest of France in 1940. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Candidates file for office in Clark County - VIDEO
Amy Klobuchar drops out of 2020 presidential race - VIDEO
On March 2, campaign officials announced Amy Klobuchar’s decision to suspend her presidential bid. The news comes on the eve of Super Tuesday and just one day after Pete Buttigieg also announced his decision to depart from the race. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Activist shouts warnings at Nevada Democratic chairman's home - VIDEO
A Southern California activist and supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders spent nearly an hour shouting warnings and condemnations of the Democratic Party through a megaphone at the home of Nevada Democratic Party Chairman William McCurdy II on the eve of last week’s presidential caucuses, prompting him to call the police. (Maria Estrada)
THE LATEST
Read More