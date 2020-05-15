73°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Life

Even amid pandemic, routine vaccinations still needed for children

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 15, 2020 - 7:40 am
 

It would have been easy for Amanda Hippert to find a reason to skip the trip to her pediatrician’s office for daughter Olivia’s latest round of vaccinations.

The biggest one: The coronavirus pandemic and Hippert’s understandable reluctance to expose her 2-year-old to whatever viruses might be lurking out there.

But Hippert decided to take Olivia in anyway. “Honestly, the concern is there,” she said. “But it’s not going to deter me from getting the proper care that she needs to protect herself.”

However, as Nevadans spent several weeks staying home, socially distancing and putting their lives on hold, the number of routine vaccinations Nevada children received plunged dramatically. According to Nevada WebIZ, a statewide immunization information system, the number of childhood vaccine doses given this year versus last year dropped 34 percent the third week of March and 45 percent the following week. Declines continued in April, hitting 48 percent the second week of that month.

The number of Nevada vaccinations has begun to climb again gradually over the past several weeks, but the trend raises the possibility of a backlog of vaccinations before school begins in just over three months, or even — a worst case scenario — the possibility of new outbreaks of measles, whooping cough or other vaccine-preventable diseases.

National trend

Nevada’s numbers mirror a national trend. According to a May 8 article from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, a “notable decrease” in ordering childhood vaccines began in mid-March.

While there currently is no vaccine for the novel coronavirus, the “ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is a reminder of the importance of vaccination,” the authors wrote, and as “social distancing requirements are relaxed, children who are not protected by vaccines will be more vulnerable to diseases such as measles.”

One reason for the drop in vaccinations here may be a dialing back of services in doctors’ offices as physicians altered practices — including thinning waiting rooms and adding more time to disinfect facilities throughout the day — to prevent coronavirus transmission among patients.

Dr. Fermin Leguen, acting chief health officer for the Southern Nevada Health District, said even the district’s immunization clinic reduced its caseload to prevent overcrowding. However, he said, the clinic remained open to offer vaccinations to children who were due for their next shots.

Heidi Parker, executive director of Immunize Nevada, said another reason for the drop may have been “uncertainty about whether visits were essential or if you should just be going to a doctor if you’re sick.”

Also, some parents simply may have been reluctant to take children to the doctor’s office. For Hippert, the risk of taking Olivia out in public was outweighed by the risks of her falling behind on her vaccinations.

Hippert sad she works full-time while Olivia goes to day care, “so she’s going to be out and exposed, I’m going to be out and exposed, and if it’s going to protect her, I’m going to do it.”

Preventing outbreaks

Pediatrician Dr. Pamela Greenspon said there were cases of measles and whooping cough in Nevada last year, “and we occasionally still see varicella or chicken pox.” Delaying or postponing scheduled vaccinations may expose children to such diseases, all of which are preventable.

“We don’t want another crisis on top of the COVID-19 epidemic,” she said.

Dr. Thomas Hunt, chair of Roseman University College of Medicine’s family medicine department, noted, too, that vaccinations can’t be administered via telehealth or other coronavirus-prompted changes in medical practice adopted in recent weeks.

So, Hunt said, “no doubt kids have fallen behind in vaccinations the last two months.”

Vaccinations are administered at various ages beginning in a child’s infancy. Among the vaccines on the CDC’s schedule are those for hepatitis A and B, varicella (chicken pox), pertussis (whooping cough), rubella, diphtheria, polio, measles, mumps and tetanus.

All are aimed at preventing illnesses that “used to have children in the hospital,” Greenspon said. “That’s why it’s so critical that children get vaccines on time, so we can protect them from some very serious diseases.”

Not having vaccinations also jeopardizes other children’s health by reducing herd immunity, “where there are enough patients in the population that are protected against a disease so that those people who cannot get the protection (through vaccines) will be protected,” Greenspon said.

Back to school

Schools, pre-school and child care facilities also require that students’ vaccinations are up to date. And with at least some area physicians expecting to experience a backlog of rescheduled appointments in the coming weeks, it’s not too early to visit now.

“We always encourage children to get vaccinated whenever it’s appropriate for their age,” Greenspon said. “We don’t want to rush in at the beginning of August or the week before school starts.”

“Usually we get very busy four to six weeks before school starts, with people coming to get caught up,” Hunt said.

At the same time, “one thing we may be seeing is people losing their jobs and losing insurance, and they may not think they can get vaccines,” Greenspon said.

Nevada Vaccines for Children (vfcnevada.org) helps to provide vaccines at no charge to uninsured parents or guardians who can’t afford them. And, Parker said, “a lot of pediatricians are involved in this program.”

Meanwhile, parents who are concerned about taking their children to a doctor’s office should talk to their physicians about measures that have been taken to protect families, Greenspon said.

“Pediatricians have always been here for children and their families and we’re going to continue to be here for children during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Greenspon said.

A clear message

“Now is a really good time to go to your practice because they do have appointments available,” Parker said.

“I think it’s pretty clear COVID-19 is going to be around with us for a little bit, so we want to make sure we stay on top of the diseases we do have vaccines for,” Parker said.

COVID-19, she added, “is a reminder for all of us of the challenge of fighting the deadly diseases which you don’t have a vaccine for.”

Contact John Przybys at jprzybys@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JJPrzybys on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Now’s the time to book cheap Las Vegas travel, experts say
Now’s the time to book cheap Las Vegas travel, experts say
2
Rampart Casino lays off employees with recorded phone message — AUDIO
Rampart Casino lays off employees with recorded phone message — AUDIO
3
Grading the Raiders offense, position by position
Grading the Raiders offense, position by position
4
More Las Vegas Valley restaurants are scheduled to reopen
More Las Vegas Valley restaurants are scheduled to reopen
5
Las Vegas approves outdoor dining, sidewalk shopping in downtown
Las Vegas approves outdoor dining, sidewalk shopping in downtown
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
'Hamilton' to debut on Disney+ in July - Video
The film version of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s popular musical was originally set for theatrical release in October. The musical’s director, Tommy Kail, shot three live performances featuring the original Broadway cast. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Little Richard dead at 87 - VIDEO
Little Richard, the pioneer and rock 'n' roll originator, died on Saturday, May 9. His son, Danny Penniman, confirmed the news but the cause of death is unknown. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jerry Stiller, actor and comedian, dies at 92 - VIDEO
Jerry Stiller's son, actor and director Ben Stiller, announced his father's death via Twitter. Jerry Stiller became widely known with a recurring role on "Seinfeld" as Frank Costanza, George's hot-headed father. He also starred on "King of Queens." (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wolfgang Puck's Players Locker opens in Downtown Summerlin along with others - VIDEO
Under the governor's orders a few restaurants were able to open their dining rooms in Downtown Summerlin Saturday, May 9. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nicolas Cage to portray Joe Exotic in ‘Tiger King’ TV adaption - VIDEO
Nicolas Cage is headed to television to take on the role of Joe Exotic, the iconic character from the Netflix docuseries "Tiger King." (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Quarantined! 'The Ghost Adventures' miniseries by Zak Bagans - VIDEO
The four-part miniseries “Ghost Adventures: Quarantine” by Zak Bagans will debut in June on the Travel Channel. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
10 facts about Cinco de Mayo - VIDEO
The holiday celebrates the Battle of Puebla in 1862. Mexico began the holiday in 1862, but does not recognize it nationally anymore. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kristin Cavallari has already filed for divorce - VIDEO
Kristin Cavallari, the "Very Cavallari" star, announced she and her husband, former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, have separated after seven years of marriage and 10 years together. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brad Pitt portrays Dr. Anthony Fauci on ‘Saturday Night Live’ - VIDEO
"Saturday Night Live’ aired their second socially distanced episode of the COVID-19 pandemic on April 25. The episode’s cold open featured actor Brad Pitt portraying Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brian Dennehy, 'Tommy Boy' and 'First Blood' star, dies at 81 - VIDEO
Actor Brian Dennehy died Wednesday in New Haven, Connecticut. Dennehy's acting career spanned more than four decades, working in television, film and theater. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman 'Guys and Dolls' virtual performance
Bishop Gorman's virtual opening of "Guys and Dolls." (Bishop Gorman High School)
John Prine, country-folk singer, dies at 73 - VIDEO
John Prine died due to complications caused by COVID-19 at Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee on April 7. The singer-songwriter is counted as one the favorite artists by the likes of Bob Dylan and Kris Kristofferson. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caesars furloughing about 90% of US workers
The furloughs come amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has prompted all U.S. commercial casinos to temporarily shut their doors.
Bill Withers, soul legend and 'Lean on Me' singer, dead at 81 - VIDEO
Bill Withers' family said he died of heart complications on Monday in Los Angeles. Withers was a three-time Grammy winner. His other major hits include “Ain’t No Sunshine" and “Lovely Day.” (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas KatsWalk: From the Mandalay Bay to Excalibur - VIDEO
Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes walks and talks along the Las Vegas Strip, from Mandalay Bay to Excalibur. (John Katsilometes and Kevin Cannon / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Make Ivan Grant's Quarantini - VIDEO
Ivan Grant, a flair bartender at Long Bar at The D Las Vegas, makes his Quarantini. (Ivan Grant)
Fountains of Wayne's Adam Schlesinger dies from coronavirus - VIDEO
According to Variety, 52-year-old frontman and songwriter Adam Schlesinger has died, following a short battle with the respiratory illness, coronavirus. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
KATS WALK: A walking tour on south Las Vegas Strip – VIDEO
RJ columnist John Katsiometes takes a walking tour of the south end of the Las Vegas Strip. (John Katsiometes and Kevin Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tiger King character has Las Vegas connection - VIDEO
Entertainment reporter John Katsilometes talks about the popular "Tiger King" and Jeff Lowe, a central figure in the Netflix documentary phenomenon who wanted to do business with the last Las Vegas Strip entertainer to use wild tigers in his act. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coranavirus victim Howard Berman playing the harmonica in April 2014 - VIDEO
Howard Berman, 66, playing the harmonica at a jam session in April 2014. Berman, who was active in the Las Vegas music community, died on March 24, 2020, from COVID-19. (Diana Andriola)
Boarded-up businesses in the Arts District add some color - VIDEO
Businesses in the Arts District have commissioned local artists to paint murals on the boards covering their doors and windows. When the boards are removed, they will be auctioned off to raise money for those affected by the coronavirus shutdowns. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Sold-out Electric Daisy Carnival still scheduled for May - VIDEO
In a post on his social media platforms, festival founder Pasquale Rotella confirmed that EDC remains scheduled for May 15-17 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway despite coronavirus concerns that have sideline scads of other live music events. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
City of Las Vegas responds to calls to allow restaurants offering curbside pickup
Alcohol is now allowed in curbside meal pickups in Las Vegas. The city of Las Vegas has responded to calls to allow restaurants offering curbside pickup service to include alcohol in those meals. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lady Gaga delays new album release - VIDEO
The pop star was planning to drop her sixth LP, "Chromatica," on April 10, but she's made the "tough decision" to push back the launch following the coronavirus outbreak. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ways to keep yourself from going crazy at home during coronavirus - VIDEO
Take art classes with your kids. Install a bidet. Practice yoga. Buy houseplants. Catch up your streaming queue. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas nightclub giant Hakkasan Group lays off 1,600 - VIDEO
The Las Vegas Strip’s leading nightlife company has let go of nearly its entire workforce, leaving about 1,600 staffers suddenly unemployed, due to the shutdowns during the coronavirus crisis. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Disneyland closes in response to coronavirus - VIDEO
Walt Disney Company announced the closure of its Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, on Thursday afternoon. Known as the "happiest place on earth," Disneyland has closed its doors only three other times in 65 years. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts to temporarily close buffets amid coronavirus fears - VIDEO
MGM Resorts International will temporarily close its Las Vegas buffets, effective Sunday amid growing coronavirus fears. (Al Mancini and James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Morimoto tackles Italian cooking at Eataly Las Vegas
Masaharu Morimoto showed off his skills in a slightly different context Thursday night, when he dropped by Manzo in Eataly to launch the Italian restaurant’s new Guest Chef series. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Terry Fator leaving Mirage on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
The 11-year Las Vegas Strip headliner is on a venue hunt, confirming Wednesday he is leaving his eponymous theater at The Mirage this summer for parts uncharted. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
The baggage claim area in Terminal 1 is empty at McCarran International Airport on Wednesday, A ...
Here’s what you need to know before you try to travel
By Tiffani Sherman The Penny Hoarder

Some countries are announcing quarantine requirements for visitors, limiting movements for a duration of time upon arrival. Many of these restrictions will be only temporary, but there is no clear indication of when they will relax.

In this image provided by Public Health Emergency, a department of Health and Human Services, R ...
Whistleblower warns of ‘darkest winter’ if virus rebounds
By Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar The Associated Press

America faces the “darkest winter in modern history” unless leaders act decisively to prevent a rebound of the coronavirus, says a government whistleblower who alleges he was ousted from his job after warning the Trump administration to prepare for the pandemic.

Read More