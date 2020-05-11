Clark County reports 12 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

The 12 new cases was the lowest overnight increase reported by the district since the early days of the outbreak of the disease in Nevada.

Clark County and University Medical Center will offer drive-thru coronavirus testing at the Orleans this week. (Ted S. Warren/AP, File)

Clark County saw a dozen new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths in the preceding day, the Southern Nevada Health District reported Monday.

The 12 new cases was the lowest overnight increase reported by the district since the early days of the outbreak of the disease in Nevada and brought the county total to 4,762 cases.

The number of deaths remained unchanged at 260, according to data posted on the district’s coronavirus web page.

The state Department of Health and Human Services was expected to update its figures shortly. As of late Sunday, it had tallied 6,098 cases and 306 deaths in Nevada.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Brunker at mbrunker@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4656. Follow @mike_brunker on Twitter.