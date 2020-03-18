Nevada dentists advised to perform only emergency procedures

Dental emergencies as defined by the ADA include having a tooth knocked out, a broken or injured jaw, swelling or bleeding gums and severe pain.

Dentists across Nevada are asked to stop performing routine checkups and cleanings as health officials respond to the coronavirus.

The Nevada State Board of Dental Examiners, following the lead of the American Dental Association, is recommending all dentist offices perform only emergency services until the beginning of April.

Horizon Ridge Dental urged patients Tuesday to reach out to the office to reschedule checkups and said it was only open for emergencies.

Patients are encouraged to call a dentist office if they believe they are experiencing a dental emergency.

