Nevada hospitals treating Medicaid patients during pandemic get $61M grant

The U.S. government awards $61 million to Nevada hospitals treating Medicaid patients during pandemic.

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (Frank Alejandre/El Tiempo)

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has awarded nearly $61 million to hospitals in Nevada treating Medicaid patients during the coronavirus pandemic.

The money from the Provider Relief Fund will go to “safety net hospitals that serve a disproportionate number of patients who receive Medicaid or that provide significant amounts of uncompensated care,” according to a news release from the office of U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto announcing the award.

Nevada also received $75,000 for the Nevada Primary Care Association, an organization that provides training and technical assistance to health centers, including COVID-19-related support, the announcement said.

“I’m glad to see these funds get to hospitals treating the most vulnerable Nevadans,” including low-income communities and communities of color, Cortez Masto said.

On Thursday, Gov. Steve Sisolak separately announced that Nevada counties and incorporated cities will receive $148.5 million in federal COVID-19 assistance from federal CARES Act grants.

