Q&A: Can you split your vaccine doses between 2 states?

Health reporter Mary Hynes draws on her expertise and sources to answer queries on the COVID-19 vaccine.

Paramedic Craig Johnson draws a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in preparation for Guardian Elite Medical Services vaccine clinic on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Q: I received my first Pfizer vaccination in Las Vegas about one month ago. Soon after the injection, I had to travel to New Orleans for a family emergency. I am still in New Orleans. Are the procedures in place that permit me to receive the 2nd shot in New Orleans? No help so far from Louisiana authorities. — D.D.

A: We’ve gotten a few questions from those who want or need to split their doses of vaccine between two states. From what we can tell, this is a hassle to be avoided.

But if it can’t be avoided, here’s what our state and local public health authorities have to say.

First and second doses of vaccine are identical, though each dose needs to be from the same manufacturer, either Pfizer or Moderna. So one way to get a second dose would be to request a “first dose” of the same type. Better to get one allotted as a first dose, since second doses are already, in effect, spoken for.

“If a vaccination site has first doses of the same brand, they may be able to use that dose to complete a second dose that didn’t initially come from them,” suggested Shannon Litz with the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.

This would be one way for a part-time Nevada resident who got a first dose in another state to get a second dose in Nevada. Starting April 5, all Nevadans 16 or older will be eligible for vaccine if they are able to show residency, which can be full or part time.

“The Nevada State Immunization Program would encourage those who may be in a different state than where they received their first dose to be sure to have their information and proof of receiving the first dose with them,” Litz advised.

This will make it easier for someone to plead their case with the local authorities.

“I can’t comment on another state’s policies,” Jennifer Sizemore, a representative of the Southern Nevada Health District, said in an email. “I can let you know that we would work with people who may have moved to Las Vegas, or are not able to get their vaccine in a timely manner in their home state, to ensure they receive their second dose and are fully vaccinated.”

There is a state administered call center in Nevada that answers questions and assists those who may need help making appointments. The call center is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 1-800-401-0946.

We did contact the Louisiana Department of Health to try to get specific guidance for D.D. but got no response by our deadline.

