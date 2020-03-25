58°F
Health

Resources, services available during coronavirus pandemic

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 24, 2020 - 11:25 pm
 

The Review-Journal is compiling a running list of resources for people throughout Clark County and Nevada. Check back here for community services and resources available during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Online urgent care

Dignity Health-St. Rose Dominican launched Virtual Care Anywhere, a free urgent care service for anyone in Southern Nevada experiencing mild to moderate symptoms similar to those of the new coronavirus.

People can seek on-demand, professional medical advice by visiting dignityhealth.org/virtualcareanywhere, downloading the Virtual Care Anywhere app or calling 855-356-8053 and using the coupon code COVID19.

The $35 per-visit service fee will be waived for any patients who think they may be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

Food

Free lunches for children

Nearly 30 schools in Clark County are offering free lunches to children; updates to sites and hours are located on this Facebook page.

Twenty-seven CCSD sites throughout the Las Vegas Valley are distributing grab and go meals from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Parents can also pick up academic resources at these sites. A child between the ages of 2 and 18 must be present for food to be distributed, but the child does not have to be a CCSD student.

— Basic High School, 400 Palo Verde Drive, Henderson.

— Boulder City High School, 1101 Fifth St., Boulder City.

— Canyon Springs High School, 350 E Alexander Road, North Las Vegas.

— Centennial High School, 10200 Centennial Parkway, Las Vegas.

— Chaparral High School, 3820 Annie Oakley Drive, Las Vegas.

— Cheyenne High School, 3200 W Alexander Road, North Las Vegas.

— Cimarron-Memorial High School, 2301 N Tenaya Way, Las Vegas.

— Clark High School, 4291 W Pennwood Ave., Las Vegas.

— Del Sol Academy, 3100 E. Patrick Lane, Las Vegas.

— Desert Pines High School, 3800 E Harris Ave., Las Vegas.

— Eldorado High School, 6500 E. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas.

— Green Valley High School, 460 Arroyo Grande Blvd., Henderson.

— Hughes Middle School, 550 Hafen Lane, Mesquite.

— Indian Springs High School, 400 Sky Road, Indian Springs.

— Las Vegas High School, 6500 E Sahara Ave., Las Vegas.

— Laughlin High School, 1900 Cougar Drive, Laughlin.

— Lyon Middle School, 179 S. Andersen St., Overton.

— Mojave High School, 5302 Goldfield St., North Las Vegas.

— Sandy Valley High School, 1420 E. Pearl Ave., Sandy Valley.

— Shadow Ridge High School, 5050 Brent Lane, Las Vegas.

— Sierra Vista High School, 8100 W Robindale Road, Las Vegas.

— Silverado High School, 1650 W Silver Hawk Ave., Las Vegas.

— Spring Valley High School, 3750 S Buffalo Drive, Las Vegas.

— Sunrise Mountain High School, 2575 N. Los Feliz St., Las Vegas.

— Ute Perkins Elementary School, 1255 Patriots Way, Moapa.

— Veteran’s Tribute CTA, 2531 Vegas Drive, Las Vegas.

— West Prep Academy, 2050 Sapphire Stone Ave., Las Vegas.

In addition, two Las Vegas Valley charter schools began providing meals on Monday:

— Equipo Academy, 4131 E Bonanza Road, Las Vegas (serving drive-thru meals Monday) in partnership with Three Square.

— Quest Las Vegas, 4025 N Rancho Drive, Las Vegas.

Three Square food bank

In partnership with the Clark County School District, the food bank launched a Coronavirus Emergency Food Fund and established 43 new emergency food distribution sites throughout the Las Vegas Valley. The list of locations and hours can be found at threesquare.org/help.

Share Village

The food bank formerly known as Veterans Village Las Vegas will be open 7 days a week until further notice. People seeking food assistance can visit the pantry between 10 a.m. and noon. The pantry’s food rescue program will also continue during the pandemic. More information can be found at www.sharelasvegas.org.

Unemployment

Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) is the state agency responsible for unemployment insurance.

— Apply online

The state’s unemployment benefits agency is encouraging people to apply for benefits online as it closes centers offering in-person help. The website is ui.nv.gov/css.html.

If you encounter technical problems, call 775-684-0427 or email INTERNETHELP@detr.nv.gov to get help.

Those trying to file a claim for unemployment benefits face long wait times via DETR’s phone system.

— There’s a call center with extended hours where you can file a claim.

DETR’s call centers have extended their hours and can assist people from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Friday.

DETR expanded its phone system and staffing Monday to support the increase in unemployment insurance claims, the agency said in a statement Saturday.

Help is available in English and Spanish, with translation in different languages as needed.

Here are the call center phone numbers:

— Southern Nevada, including the Las Vegas area: 702-486-0350

— Northern Nevada: 775-684-0350

— Rural areas in Nevada and out-of-state residents: 888-890-8211

— Don’t show up to DETR’s administrative offices if you want to file a claim.

The state agency has two administrative offices: one in Las Vegas at 2800 E. St. Louis Ave. and one in Carson City at 500 E. Third St.

The offices don’t have the capacity to help people with filing claims, a spokeswoman said. But employees can help answer general questions about the process.

— Watch a video tutorial.

DETR has an instructional video on YouTube — available in both English and Spanish — for how to apply for unemployment insurance.

Religious

Service streaming

Some local clergy are streaming their religious services to meet the spiritual needs of their congregations while limiting the spread of COVID-19.

First African Methodist Episcopal Church Las Vegas

Good Samaritan Lutheran Church

New Song Church

Congregation Ner Tamid

Catholic Diocese of Las Vegas

Jewish Nevada

Nevada’s Jewish Federation lists several resources available to schools, families and community centers.

– Quarantine reading material from PJ Library

Information pertinent to older adults and those living with disabilities

– Virtual religious services through “Tap in to Torah on Tap

Its full list of resources can be found at jewishnevada.org/covid19resources.

LGBTQ+

The Center

The LGBTQ Center of Southern Nevada will not allow large gatherings or assemblies on site during the pandemic. The site remains open for individuals in crisis or immediate need. It has begun using Zoom to facilitate online programming.

Check the center’s website for updates and announcements pertaining to its online services.

Addiction and recovery

The Las Vegas Central Office for Alcoholics Anonymous’ Charleston Boulevard office is closed until further notice. However, the public can call the AA 24/7 hotline at 702-598-1888 for help finding a telephone or virtual meeting during the coronavirus pandemic.

Alcoholics Anonymous offers a number of online meetings and discussion forums through the video conference app, Zoom. A list of meetings can be found at aa-intergroup.org/directory.php.

Narcotics Anonymous also offers remote meetings for addicts.

In The Rooms hosts video meetings for various recovery groups and fellowships. It’s created a specific list of resources for addiction and recovery during the pandemic. Creating a free account gives people access to any of the network’s meetings.

Don’t see the resource you’re looking for in this list? Email your suggestions to resources@reviewjournal.com.

