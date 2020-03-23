St. Rose hospitals offer online, phone ‘virtual care’ service

Dignity Health-St. Rose Dominican announced a free urgent care service for anyone in Southern Nevada experiencing mild to moderate symptoms similar to those of COVID-19.

Dignity Health-St. Rose Dominican announced Monday the launch of Virtual Care Anywhere, a free urgent care service for anyone in Southern Nevada experiencing mild to moderate symptoms similar to those of the new coronavirus.

“As ambulatory and acute care facilities across the country experience an increase in the number of patients with COVID-19 symptoms, virtual health care visits can help providers meet demand while reducing potential transmission of the coronavirus,” the hospital said in a news release. “The service is a safe and convenient way for people to speak with a medical professional for advice without needing to visit a physical care location.”

To use the service, visit www.dignityhealth.org/virtualcareanywhere, download the Virtual Care Anywhere app in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, or call 855-356-8053 and use the coupon code COVID19. The $35 per-visit service fee will be waived for any patients who think they may be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. After requesting an appointment, a virtual care provider will contact the patient, typically within 15-30 minutes, though high demand may result in longer wait times. The service is on-demand and does not accept appointments.

“Virtual urgent care visits are one way we will help patients with COVID-19 symptoms assess their options for treatment or testing,” said Julie J. Sprengel, Dignity Health Southwest Division president. “Virtual visits allow for timely care delivery without putting other patients or our clinicians at risk for contracting the virus. And while it’s not intended to replace in-person care visits, it will help reduce patient volumes at care sites, so we can serve those who need care the most.”

Milder symptoms of COVID-19 include low-grade fever, cough and shortness of breath.

