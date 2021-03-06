COVID stories: Share how the year has impacted you

We would like to know how you have been impacted — and we’ll share your story with others.

Estelle Roberts, 92, gets help from her daughter Dori Roberts-Lombardi, 65, before a doctor's appointment in Las Vegas Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Roberts, who lives in a Las Vegas assisted living facility, has received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine with the help of her daughter. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Richard Lober, 79, receives the COVID-19 vaccine from Nathan Van Wingerden, paramedic for the North Las Vegas Fire Department, at the Neighborhood Recreation Center in North Las Vegas, on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Salesperson Lucas Nascimento rearranges masks for sale at the COVID-19 Essentials store in the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Melissa Hinton, left, and her boyfriend Costa Collins, right, both of Atlanta, check out masks for sale at the COVID-19 Essentials store in the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

In March 2020, Nevadans never imagined shutting down for the pandemic would last a year — most thought it would only be weeks. But the result has been massive and life-changing.

We would like to know how you have been impacted. Maybe you’re a health care worker, a casino worker, a COVID-19 survivor, a teacher, a student or a parent who has been challenged in unexpected ways. Have you lost a loved one?

Please share your story — what you’ve dealt with for months — and if you’re still struggling.

It can be in writing, an audio file or a video. You can upload your story at https://www.reviewjournal.com/covid-stories/, or email us at covidstories@reviewjournal.com.

We will select some stories to share over the next few weeks.