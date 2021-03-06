52°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Local

COVID stories: Share how the year has impacted you

Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 6, 2021 - 7:19 am
 
Estelle Roberts, 92, gets help from her daughter Dori Roberts-Lombardi, 65, before a doctor's a ...
Estelle Roberts, 92, gets help from her daughter Dori Roberts-Lombardi, 65, before a doctor's appointment in Las Vegas Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Roberts, who lives in a Las Vegas assisted living facility, has received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine with the help of her daughter. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Richard Lober, 79, receives the COVID-19 vaccine from Nathan Van Wingerden, paramedic for the N ...
Richard Lober, 79, receives the COVID-19 vaccine from Nathan Van Wingerden, paramedic for the North Las Vegas Fire Department, at the Neighborhood Recreation Center in North Las Vegas, on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Salesperson Lucas Nascimento rearranges masks for sale at the COVID-19 Essentials store in the ...
Salesperson Lucas Nascimento rearranges masks for sale at the COVID-19 Essentials store in the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Melissa Hinton, left, and her boyfriend Costa Collins, right, both of Atlanta, check out masks ...
Melissa Hinton, left, and her boyfriend Costa Collins, right, both of Atlanta, check out masks for sale at the COVID-19 Essentials store in the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

In March 2020, Nevadans never imagined shutting down for the pandemic would last a year — most thought it would only be weeks. But the result has been massive and life-changing.

We would like to know how you have been impacted. Maybe you’re a health care worker, a casino worker, a COVID-19 survivor, a teacher, a student or a parent who has been challenged in unexpected ways. Have you lost a loved one?

Please share your story — what you’ve dealt with for months — and if you’re still struggling.

It can be in writing, an audio file or a video. You can upload your story at https://www.reviewjournal.com/covid-stories/, or email us at covidstories@reviewjournal.com.

We will select some stories to share over the next few weeks.

MOST READ
1
Channel 3 in Las Vegas cuts staff in cost-saving move
Channel 3 in Las Vegas cuts staff in cost-saving move
2
Nicolas Cage marries Riko Shibata, his 5th wife, in Las Vegas ceremony
Nicolas Cage marries Riko Shibata, his 5th wife, in Las Vegas ceremony
3
Tony Hsieh associate files $93M in creditor claims against his estate
Tony Hsieh associate files $93M in creditor claims against his estate
4
14 arrested in online sting targeting child sex predators
14 arrested in online sting targeting child sex predators
5
Coroner identifies husband, wife killed in apparent murder-suicide
Coroner identifies husband, wife killed in apparent murder-suicide
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Read More