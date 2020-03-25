2 UNLV employees in self-isolation after COVID-19 diagnosis

Two UNLV employees have tested positive for COVID-19, the university said Wednesday.

Students walk about the UNLV campus on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

One employee who tested positive in another state was last on campus on March 10 and said he or she did not have any contact with anyone at that time, according to the university.

A second employee who tested positive traveled out of state on university business in March and was last on campus March 11. Anyone who had contact with this person has been notified, the school said.

Both individuals are self-isolating and receiving care, according to the university.

