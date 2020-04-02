CCSD food service worker dies of COVID-19

Desert Pines High School (Google)

A Clark County School District food service employee has died after contracting COVID-19, the district confirmed Thursday.

The male employee worked at Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas, which has served as a food distribution site since Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered the closure of all public, private and charter schools in the state on March 15. The individual was most recently on the campus on March 23, according to district representatives.

“We are sorry that we lost a team member to this invisible virus,” a statement from the district said. “Our thoughts are with our team member’s family, loved ones and colleagues.”

The Desert Pines food distribution location will be closed until further notice as the site is deep cleaned, according to the district.

The statement said that all employees working at food distribution sites utilize gloves when distributing food. Food items are prepackaged at the Food Service Central Kitchen or individually wrapped from the manufacturer and not handled outside of their packaging by workers at the distribution sites, the district said.

Other workers at the site are not working at any other location and are being asked to monitor their health.

The school district had not previously reported this case of coronavirus. District representatives said they were made aware of it on Thursday. CCSD has reported one case among transportation staff, one case at Heard Elementary and a third at Mojave High School.

The Southern Nevada Health District on Thursday reported six additional deaths from COVID-19.

