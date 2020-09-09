CCSD gets waiver to resume distributing free meals to all students

The Clark County School District will again offer free meals to all children after receiving a long-sought waiver from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to extend the program.

Food service manager of Basic Academy of International Studies, Yanina Cartellone, left, passes packaged meals to families at the school, a CCSD food distribution site, in Henderson on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County School District will again offer free meals to all children from 2 to 18 after receiving a long-sought waiver from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to extend the program through December 2020.

During the spring quarter of school closures and over the summer, CCSD offered free meals to all children and did not require parents to show their students’ identification information upon pickup.

The district had not received the waiver as of the beginning of the school year on Aug. 24 from the Agriculture Department, which indicated that schools were expected to shift to their regular school year meal programs as they reopened, which come with eligibility requirements.

The school district announced Wednesday that it learned last week that the department announced it would extend the waiver.

Since the first day of school, parents have had to provide identification information at the meal sites, and only students eligible for free and reduced price lunch, or those attending an eligible school, have received free lunches. (CCSD has offered free breakfast to all students since the beginning of 2020.)

Meals are available at over 300 school sites via drive-thru, and parents can pick up meals for their children without the children present.

