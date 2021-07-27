CCSD says it will require masks for all students, staff after all

The district sent emails and made robocalls to parents on Tuesday morning advising that all staff and students will be required to wear masks indoors and on district buses.

Teachers and other staff members lead students inside from the playground at Goolsby Elementary School as they return to class on Monday, March 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. It is the first day of hybrid in-person classes in nearly a year for preschool through third grade in the Clark County School District. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Clark County School District will require all students and employees to wear face masks indoors and on school buses.

In email and phone messages to parents on Tuesday, the district said there will be an exemption for those who have a medical or developmental condition that prohibit the use of a mask.

The district’s previous mask policy announced in June stated that masks would be required for fourth- and fifth- grade students, but optional for preschool through third graders, as well as for students in sixth through 12th grades and school employees who were fully vaccinated. Unvaccinated employees and students were to be requested to continue wearing them.

The nation’s fifth-largest school district, with more than 300,000 students, starts a new school year Aug. 9.

The district said the change in mask requirements is a result of “current high transmission rates of COVID-19” and in alignment with recommendations from local and national health authorities.

“Once again, the district is committed to opening schools for all students for in-person learning, while promoting the health and safety of all students and staff,” according to the message. “We will continue to monitor the health data in our community to make informed decisions regarding the implementation of mitigation strategies.”

The Clark County Education Association teachers union said in a statement that the district took “the right precautions” following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Southern Nevada Health District and American Academy of Pediatrics recommendations “to open schools as safe(ly) as possible this upcoming school year.”

The district operated for about a year under full distance learning starting in March 2020 before providing the option for students to return to campuses in three waves this spring. Face masks were required for all students and employees who returned to classrooms for the rest of the school year.

Tuesday’s announcement came shortly after the CDC issued a recommendation that kindergarten through 12th grade school employees and students wear a mask at school regardless of their vaccination status.

That’s a stricter stance than the federal agency’s previous statement that fully vaccinated students and school employees need not be required to wear masks.

Last week, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommended universal masking for everyone older than 2 in school buildings, regardless of vaccination status, unless someone has a medical or developmental condition that would prevent them from wearing a mask.

The academy cited factors such as the lack of an available coronavirus vaccine authorized for use in children younger than 12.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.

Review-Journal staff writer Alexis Ford contributed to this report