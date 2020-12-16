CCSD, teachers union reach tentative deal on potential reopening

The Memorandum of Agreement is “the first step in providing students and educators with a potential return to face-to face instruction in the new year,” the district said.

Clark County School District administration building located at 5100 West Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas. (Review-Journal file photo)

The Clark County School District and the Clark County Education Association have reached a tentative agreement on reopening schools, according to a news release from the district sent early Wednesday.

“A tentative Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) to take the first step in providing students and educators with a potential return to face-to face instruction in the new year at the appropriate time based on health and safety data,” it said.

The agreement does not set a timetable for the resumption of in-person learning, but addresses issues such as performance of daily symptom screening and contact tracing; classroom and building sanitation; plans for monthly COVID-19 testing; and distribution of personal protective equipment (PPE) to all employees.

CCSD also will prioritize telecommuting requests for teachers who are members of a “vulnerable population” as defined by the State of Nevada’s Phase 2 Reopening Plan.

A 10 a.m. news conference with district and union representatives was scheduled in front of the district administration building to release details of the deal.

In a second news release, the district said the intent of the agreement is “to attempt to eliminate, or at least minimize, the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the social-emotional and physical well-being of CCSD students.”

“The (School) Board is aware of the concerns educators and families have about returning to school campuses,” board President Lola Brooks said in a statement. “In January, Superintendent Jara and his staff will present the board with a transition plan, which may include some form of potential face-to-face instruction. An agreement with our educators is a necessary step before a constructive conversation can be held and I appreciate the willingness and progress of all parties involved.”

Jara and CCSD staff will present elements of the agreement and a proposal for a phased transition to potential face-to-face instruction at the Board of School Trustees meeting on Jan. 14, 2021.

“This agreement with the Clark County Education Association lays the groundwork for reopening our schools to potential face-to-face instruction in the new year,” Jara said in the release. “This pandemic has taken a toll on the emotional and educational needs of our children and it is time for us as a community to rally around this opportunity to return our students and educators to the classroom.”

