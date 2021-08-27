92°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Education

CCSD to consider COVID-19 vaccination mandate for employees

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 27, 2021 - 10:18 am
 
The Clark County School District will hold a special meeting on Sept. 1 to consider creating a ...
The Clark County School District will hold a special meeting on Sept. 1 to consider creating a policy that would require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Clark County School District next week will consider creating a policy that would require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The School Board is holding a special meeting at 5 p.m. on Sept. 1 at the Clark County Government Center.

The board will consider approving a resolution that would authorize Superintendent Jesus Jara to establish a vaccination policy, according to online meeting materials.

If approved, the district would consider exemption requests and “potential accommodations, which may be based on certain documented medical circumstances or sincerely held religious beliefs,” according to a draft resolution.

The district, which has more than 42,000 employees, has been operating this school year with full time in-person learning, as well as distance learning options for families who want it.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Las Vegas man wins $1M during final ‘Vax Nevada Days’ raffle
Las Vegas man wins $1M during final ‘Vax Nevada Days’ raffle
2
Trump betting odds to win 2024 presidential election drop
Trump betting odds to win 2024 presidential election drop
3
Nevada adds 1K-plus new COVID-19 cases for 11th straight day
Nevada adds 1K-plus new COVID-19 cases for 11th straight day
4
Nevadans worry about future as enhanced jobless benefits set to end
Nevadans worry about future as enhanced jobless benefits set to end
5
Nevada marijuana licensing focus of federal investigation
Nevada marijuana licensing focus of federal investigation
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Read More