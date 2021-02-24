CCSD updates plans to reopen schools for older students — WATCH LIVE

The Clark County School District is holding a news conference to “provide an update regarding the District’s reopening timeline for all grades.”

Clark County School District administration building at 5100 W. Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas (Review-Journal file photo)

The district is set to welcome its youngest students back to classrooms on Monday, but no timeline has been set for a broader reopening of schools for fourth- through 12th graders.

Superintendent Jesus Jara has hinted in recent days that the new guidelines handed down by Gov. Steve Sisolak last week could lead to more students returning before the end of the 2020-21 school year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

