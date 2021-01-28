CCSD’s Jara hopeful older students can return before school year’s end

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara provided an update Thursday on the district’s plan to reopen schools to preschool through third grade students on March 1.

Clark County School District superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara speaks during a press conference outside of CCSD administrative building as John Vellardita, left, executive director of the Clark County Education Association, looks on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara said Thursday that he remains hopeful that older students will be able to return to the classroom before the end of the current school year.

The district announced in a memo to employees and parents sent late Wednesday that schools would reopen under a hybrid teaching model on March 1 for preschool through third grade students.

During a briefing with reporters Thursday, Jara said the firm return date was needed in order to work with UNLV to prioritize COVID-19 vaccinations for preschool through third grade teachers, as well as staff — such as food service workers and school bus drivers — who are needed to support the hybrid model.

Teachers and other school employees who are needed to support hybrid learning will report to work sites Feb. 22, according to the memo.

The School Board approved a memorandum of agreement on Jan. 14 between the district and Clark County Education Association that paves the way for reopening. It stipulates that teachers will have five days to transition to hybrid instruction with no students on campus.

The district will try to accommodate telecommuting requests, according to the agreement.

The agreement with CCEA did not take into account the COVID-19 vaccine, Jara said, but noted the district is working with the teachers union and individual employees to address their needs. “I think the safety protocols we’ve put in place protects the employees,” he said.

After confusion at COVID-19 vaccination sites last week, school district employees can now register online through UNLV and will receive an invitation when they’re eligible to make an appointment. Many likely won’t be able to receive both shots required under the two-dose regimen and added time to realize the full protective effect before students return to classrooms.

Bringing back other grade levels?

Earlier this month, the School Board approved allowing small groups of students in all grades the option of coming to campuses for academic and mental health interventions. But there’s no timeline yet for when schools will submit plans to do so.

For students in fourth grades and above, schools will decide whether to offer small group instruction and academic support and the district will provide “guidance and support,” Jara said Thursday.

As for returning more grade levels to hybrid instruction, Jara said, “I want to make sure that we bring in more kids, but it’s going to be strategically, methodically and carefully.”

Any expansion of the hybrid model will likely go by grade level in order, he said. But he didn’t say when that would happen. The school year ends in late May.

The school district — which has about 315,000 students and 42,000 employees — has operated under 100 percent distance learning since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but has faced pressure to start reopening school buildings.

Jara cited student mental health concerns as one reason to bring children back to school in person, saying there’s a need for educators to be able to “put their eyeballs on the kids.”

He also acknowledged some families will want their children to stick with distance education for the rest of the school year.

The district is asking preschool through third grade parents to complete a questionnaire by 6 p.m. Friday to help schools plan for staffing and transportation needs.

Parents who have already completed the questionnaire will have one opportunity to change their response before the deadline.

Survey results from parents will be used for planning needs such as master schedules and school bus routes, Jara said.

For children who return under the hybrid model, they’ll stay with a cohort in their classrooms through the school day, Jara said. He said the district is reviewing whether there will be an opportunity for outside play and use school lunchrooms.

Decisions about whether children under the hybrid model will keep their current teachers will be made a school level, he said.

