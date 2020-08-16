Here are answers to FAQ for parents of CCSD children

With the Clark County School District resuming school Aug. 24, information is coming out almost daily on where families can access technology, meals and child care.

A Clark County School District worker distributes school food donations for students or parents driving up at Canyon Springs High School during the novel coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Here is a FAQ to assist parents:

What do I need to do as a CCSD family?

CCSD is asking all students to complete a survey of technology needs available in English or Spanish at https://aarsiapps.ccsd.net/survey/.

New and returning families must also register their students online or at their zoned school. Zoning information is available online at ccsd.net/schools/zoning/search/or at 702-799-6430.

Where can I get help with a Chromebook or internet access?

A new community call center is helping families who need help accessing devices or require internet service. It can be reached at connectingkidsnv.org or at 888-616-2476.

Where is there public Wi-Fi?

CCSD has released a list of 70 community partners offering free internet access, including the county libraries and community centers, as well as private businesses like Jamba Juice and McDonald’s.

Where is there meal service?

CCSD will continue to provide meals to students through Friday at current food distribution sites. Beginning Aug. 24, food service will only be available to district students who pay or have free meal eligibility unless the district receives a waiver from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. A decision on that is pending.

Where do I find information on the city-based child care programs?

The cities of Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Henderson and Clark County are all offering child care options, primarily on a first-come, first-serve basis, with needs scholarships available. A map of all locations is available at reviewjournal.com.

For the City of Las Vegas “Vegas Strong Academy,” registration is available online at www.lasvegasnevada.gov/VegasStrongAcademy.

For Clark County’s “School Daze,” registration can be done online at www.clarkcountynv.gov/parks. Call 702-455-8200 or email CCParks@ClarkCountyNV.gov for more information.

North Las Vegas will offer a three-pronged option, including day care space for children enrolled in CCSD, a microschool option and space to host community home-school programs. Parents can enroll their children on NLVCares.com or by calling (702) 202-3490. Priority is given to children of first-responders.

City of Henderson will offer “Battle Born Kids and Battle Born Teens” day camps, which parents can register for at https://cityofhenderson.com/henderson-happenings/facilities/recreation-centers/online-registration. Email childcare@cityofhenderson.com for more information.

Contact Aleksandra Appleton at 702-383-0218 or aappleton@reviewjournal.com.