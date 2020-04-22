Library at UNLV down to a skeleton crew

While the UNLV campus is closed because of coronavirus concerns, nobody is using the Lied Library — save for one dutiful skeleton.

At UNLV’s Special Collections and Archives, Mandy the Skeleton patrols the school’s library. (Aaron Mayes/UNLV Special Collections)

(Aaron Mayes/UNLV Special Collections)

(Aaron Mayes/UNLV Special Collections)

With nobody coming in for books, Mandy’s watching Tiger King on Netflix at the Circulation Desk. (Aaron Mayes/UNLV Special Collections)

It’s easy to find an open computer on the first floor. (Aaron Mayes/UNLV Special Collections)

No line at the Book ‘n’ Bean, but he still can’t get a mocha latte. (Aaron Mayes/UNLV Special Collections)

(Aaron Mayes/UNLV Special Collections)

A history buff loves going through Special Collections and Archives materials. (Aaron Mayes/UNLV Special Collections)

Taking a spin through the stacks. (Aaron Mayes/UNLV Special Collections)

Everyone needs a potty break. (Aaron Mayes/UNLV Special Collections)

Mandy says to wash your hands often. (Aaron Mayes/UNLV Special Collections)

When it’s time for lunch and the cafe is closed, Mandy might swipe a co-worker’s leftovers. (Aaron Mayes/UNLV Special Collections)

Scanning old family photos in Digital Collections. (Aaron Mayes/UNLV Special Collections)

(Aaron Mayes/UNLV Special Collections)

If only the Makerspace was open, Mandy could 3D print some friends. (Aaron Mayes/UNLV Special Collections)

The printer is jammed! (Aaron Mayes/UNLV Special Collections)

And nobody is around to help. (Aaron Mayes/UNLV Special Collections)

(Aaron Mayes/UNLV Special Collections)

While the UNLV campus is closed because of coronavirus concerns, nobody is using the Lied Library — save for one dutiful skeleton.

As part of a humorous photo essay, Aaron Mayes, the curator for visual materials at UNLV’s Special Collections and Archives, staged pictures of Mandy the Skeleton patrolling the school’s library.

When classes are in session, Mandy is on loan for students to prepare for anatomy and physiology exams.

Mayes says that a colleague suggested he put Mandy to work for a photo essay on the university website.

“It started with a list of poses. Then I started looking at the shelves of books thinking, ‘What would a skeleton read?’ It ended with him taking a photocopy of his backside,” Mayes says. “I think maybe I went overboard.”

For the past several weeks, Mayes has been chronicling the coronavirus’ effects on Las Vegas by photographing barren stretches of the Strip and downtown areas.

“It’s hard to see our town that way,” Mayes says. “That photo essay had a lot of interest. But it’s also nice to see something light-hearted.”

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.