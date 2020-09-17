Nevada awards $11M in distance learning grants

The Nevada Department of Education announced $11 million in grants for services related to distance learning funded through the federal CARES Act.

The Nevada State Seal on the north side of the Legislative Building in Carson City. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Nevada received a total of $117 million in emergency relief funds from the CARES Act, with $105 million going directly to school districts. The Clark County School District’s share of the money was approximately $83 million.

The remaining funds were set aside for statewide initiatives and were distributed through a bidding process, with applications from 69 local education agencies, institutions of higher education and nonprofits requesting $35 million in funding.

According to the department:

— 13 awards totaling $6.9 million were allocated to provide wraparound services.

— Six awards totaling $2 million were allocated to purchase digital instructional materials.

— 12 awards totaling $2 million were allocated to professional development.

