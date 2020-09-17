97°F
Nevada awards $11M in distance learning grants

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 16, 2020 - 5:15 pm
 

The Nevada Department of Education announced $11 million in grants for services related to distance learning funded through the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Nevada received a total of $117 million in emergency relief funds from the CARES Act, with $105 million going directly to school districts. The Clark County School District’s share of the money was approximately $83 million.

The remaining funds were set aside for statewide initiatives and were distributed through a bidding process, with applications from 69 local education agencies, institutions of higher education and nonprofits requesting $35 million in funding.

According to the department:

— 13 awards totaling $6.9 million were allocated to provide wraparound services.

— Six awards totaling $2 million were allocated to purchase digital instructional materials.

— 12 awards totaling $2 million were allocated to professional development.

Contact Aleksandra Appleton at 702-383-0218 or aappleton@reviewjournal.com. Follow @aleksappleton on Twitter.

