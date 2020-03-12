Nevada colleges could go remote due to coronavirus fears

“The health and well-being of our students, faculty, and staff — especially those who are at greater risk — are at the forefront of our decision making and planning,” UNLV President Marta Meana said.

The Nevada System of Higher Education has asked all schools in its jurisdiction to be prepared to transition to remote or virtual instruction by April 3, according to a release from UNLV.

“The health and well-being of our students, faculty, and staff — especially those who are at greater risk — are at the forefront of our decision making and planning,” UNLV President Marta Meana said in the release.

Meana said the deadline would give professors “time to prepare course materials to ensure our students can continue their classes and progress toward their degrees,” though the timeline may be adjusted as UNLV and NSHE stay in contact with local health officials.

Anyone who feels sick is encouraged to stay home and “follow recommendations from the Southern Nevada Health District, CDC and the Student Health Center and Faculty and Staff Treatment (FAST) Center,” Meana said.

The school has not canceled upcoming athletic events, but said only “designated staff” will attend, Meana said. Its campuses will remain open “over spring break and into the foreseeable future,” but the school’s human resources department is working to determine what can be done remotely.

“While UNLV does not currently have any presumptive positive cases of COVID-19, we know that may change,” Meana said. “We will continue to reach out to you as the situation evolves and update information at unlv.edu/coronavirus.”

