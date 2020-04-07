Nevada regents vote to ease grading, financial requirements

Nevada’s public universities and colleges are easing grading and financial requirements because of systemwide school closures over COVID-19.

Students walk along a sidewalk at UNLV on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Review-Journal file photo)

Nevada’s public universities and colleges are easing grading and financial requirements because of systemwide school closures over COVID-19.

The Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents voted at an emergency meeting Tuesday to temporarily suspend a rule that prevented students with outstanding account balances from registering at NSHE schools or accessing their academic records and diplomas.

Students with delinquent accounts will now be allowed to register for summer and fall terms, as well as access records for those terms.

The Board of Regents also voted make the satisfactory/unsatisfactory grading option available for all courses through the end of the spring 2020 semester and after the issuance of final grades.

The regents also extended the contracts of UNLV President Marta Meana and NSHE Chancellor Thom Reilly, who will stay in their posts through December 2020 after searches for their replacements were suspended.

The Board of Regents will consider extending the contract of University of Nevada, Reno, President Marc Johnson at an emergency meeting April 10, when the board will also weigh proposed budget cuts to comply with a directive from Gov. Steve Sisolak.

Contact Aleksandra Appleton at 702-383-0218 or aappleton@reviewjournal.com. Follow @aleksappleton on Twitter.