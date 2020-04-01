North Las Vegas high school reports first case of COVID-19

A member of the Mojave High School “family” has tested positive for coronavirus, the school said on Tuesday.

Mojave High School (Google)

A letter from Principal Greg Cole said the Southern Nevada Health District doesn’t believe the campus of the North Las Vegas school is at risk “based on when it is believed that the individual contracted the virus.”

Like all Clark County schools, Mojave was closed by order of Gov. Steve Sisolak on March 15 and will remain shut through at least April 16.

