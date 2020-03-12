Person linked to Las Vegas charter school under self-quarantine

The person is asymptomatic, and there has been no direct exposure to Odyssey students, staff or families, the school said.

Odyssey Charter School at 2251 S. Jones Boulevard in Las Vegas. (Google Street View)

A family member connected to a Las Vegas charter school is under self-quarantine for exposure to the new coronavirus, the school said Wednesday in a letter to parents.

A letter posted on the Odyssey Charter School website said a family member in the Odyssey community is under self-quarantine for exposure to the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

The person is asymptomatic, and there has been no direct exposure to Odyssey students, staff or families, the letter said. Family members of the person have not been on campus or at any Odyssey events and will not return until the self-quarantine period is complete.

Odyssey is an elementary, middle and high school program sponsored by the Clark County School District. The district has previously stated it did not identify another charter school connected to a coronavirus case because charter schools operate independently.

At Odyssey, normal attendance and operating procedures are in effect, the letter said. The school previously informed parents of its cleaning procedures.

“We are seeking, receiving, and following the guidelines, guidance, and recommendations provided by SNHD to keep all members of the OCS community safe,” the letter said.

Contact Aleksandra Appleton at 702-383-0218 or aappleton@reviewjournal.com. Follow @aleksappleton on Twitter.