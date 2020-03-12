Summerlin private school to close for 2 weeks

A private school in Summerlin will close for at least two weeks over coronavirus fears, making it the Las Vegas area’s first school closure since fears of an outbreak began.

Alexander Dawson School in Summerlin (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Alexander Dawson School announced on its website Thursday that it will close Monday and remain closed for at least two weeks.

“As of now, the School will be closed a minimum of two weeks,” the note said. “As stated, the constantly evolving nature of the coronavirus pandemic means we cannot say at this time when School will reopen.”

The campus is not quarantined and there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus within Dawson’s community, according to the note signed by Carola Wittmann, the head of the school.

“We know closing the School will create a significant challenge for many Dawson families,” the note said. “While we are unable to provide childcare recommendations, we want to remind our families that in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the current recommendation to families during a school closure is to practice social distancing measures.”

Beginning Tuesday, the school will shift to virtual learning, with laptops distributed to students who need them on Friday.

