Education

Touro University seeks volunteers for COVID study

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 27, 2021 - 11:21 am
 
Touro University Nevada medical students help to unload at Henderson Hospital on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in Las Vegas. Touro University Nevada is seeking volunteers to participate in an upcoming COVID-19 study. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Touro University Nevada in Henderson is seeking volunteers to participate in an upcoming COVID-19 study.

The study will test participants for the presence of COVID antibodies to help determine the prevalence of infection from those who are unvaccinated and the efficacy rate of vaccines, according to a press release.

Volunteers need to be at least 18 and weigh a minimum of 110 pounds. Through December, they can schedule an appointment to provide a blood sample to be used in the study. Before the blood draw, volunteers will complete a questionnaire that includes questions related to COVID-19 vaccination and testing, demographics and health history.

Those interested in participating should email TUNCOVID19Study@gmail.com.

