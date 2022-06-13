98°F
UNLV recommends masking indoors amid high community spread of COVID-19

By Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 13, 2022 - 4:11 pm
 
In this Sept. 16, 2021, file photo, students exit the Lied Library at UNLV in Las Vegas. (Rache ...
In this Sept. 16, 2021, file photo, students exit the Lied Library at UNLV in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Students exit the Hospitality Hall at UNLV in Las Vegas Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. (Rachel Aston ...
Students exit the Hospitality Hall at UNLV in Las Vegas Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

UNLV on Monday recommended that students and staff return to wearing masks in public indoor spaces, but stopped short of mandating them.

The move comes as COVID-19 cases in Las Vegas continue to rise and after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that Clark County had high community transmission of the disease.

Last week the Southern Nevada Health District recommended that individuals return to wearing masks when in public indoor settings.

In a letter sent Monday by UNLV President Keith Whitfield and Provost Chris Heavey, the university said it was making its recommendation in accordance with the health district’s recommendations.

“As we head into the summer season, we ask that everyone on our campuses continue to exhibit kindness, understanding, and tolerance toward one another – regardless of the personal decision to wear, or not wear, a mask,” they wrote. “Thank you for your continued support.”

Case numbers continue to rise in Clark County as a result of omicron variants that are better able to evade antibodies, but the Nevada Hospital Association has said that hospital infrastructure “is not being stressed by the disease.”

UNLV is recommending that the school community wear masks indoors and in public spaces like hallways, elevators, meeting rooms, restrooms, classrooms, labs and libraries.

The university also urged students and staff to get both doses of their vaccine and a booster shot in order to stop the spread of the virus.

