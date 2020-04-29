UNLV to award $11.8M in federal COVID-19 relief money to students

The first round of awards — each ranging from about $500 to $1,000 — will be distributed to students automatically based on financial need, the university announced Tuesday.

UNLV will distribute $11.8 million in federal coronavirus relief money to students.

UNLV — among other colleges and universities nationwide — was awarded the funding through the CARES Act passed by Congress.

In a Tuesday letter to students and employees, UNLV Vice President for Student Affairs Juanita Fain wrote: “We understand this global pandemic has presented incredible challenges for most of our students.”

Federal money, though, will provide only “some relief to a subset of our students,” she wrote.

UNLV will distribute the first round of funds — each ranging from about $500 to $1,000 — to students automatically based on financial need. The letter doesn’t specify how many students will receive aid.

Students who qualify based on their Free Application for Federal Student Aid information will be notified on or before Friday through the MyUNLV online portal. They’ll have to take action to accept the funds.

Students who don’t receive automatic aid will have until May 15 to request assistance, Fain wrote. A request form will be available on or before May 6, and information will be sent to students via a campuswide email.

