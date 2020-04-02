Henderson extends event cancellations, closures

Henderson announced Wednesday it is extending event cancellations and closures. The move came after Gov. Steve Sisolak issued a stay-home order.

In light of Gov. Steve Sisolak’s Wednesday stay-at-home order, City Hall will remain closed to visitors until May 4, the city announced. The governor’s order is in effect until at least April 30.

All city events, sports leagues and recreation programs are canceled through the end of May, the city said. Previously, events were canceled through the end of April. Call 702-267-4122 for more information about recreation programs.

April meetings for the City Council, the council’s committee, and the Henderson Redevelopment Agency will be held virtually, and no public attendance in the council chambers will be allowed. The planning commission meeting scheduled for April 15 will also be held virtually, and all other meetings are canceled through the end of the month.

Click here for more information on how to participate in public meetings.

