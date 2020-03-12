Clark County, cities cancel large events as coronavirus fears grow

Clark County and Las Vegas Valley cities canceled a number of local events in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

Scott Rice, with Southern Nevada Sons and Daughters of Erin, dresses as Saint Patrick to lead the the 53rd Annual Southern Nevada Sons & Daughters of Erin St. Patrick's Day parade in Henderson, Nev., on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Clark County announced Thursday it was canceling events of 250 people or more at its parks and recreation facilities over coronavirus outbreak concerns.

The move affects the Tacos and Tamales at Desert Breeze Park on March 28 and Jazz in the Park at the county Government Center Amphitheater in May and June, officials said. The decision will remain in effect until further notice.

Smaller classes, swim lessons and other activities will continue at county community centers, aquatics facilities and parks. The county’s Safekey program, which offers development and recreation for students in 84 schools, will continue if Clark County School District schools remain open.

Officials said in a statement that the cancellations were a “proactive step out of an abundance of caution.” The county said it has implemented more cleaning and sanitizing efforts in all government facilities.

Henderson

Meanwhile, Henderson has canceled its annual St. Patrick’s Day festivities and a slew of other events through the end of April amid COVID-19 outbreak fears.

The announcement came hours after officials said three more people in Clark County tested presumptively positive for the virus, bringing the local total of patients to eight. Shortly after Henderson announced cancellations, other cities began canceling events.

“Community safety is our highest priority, and this includes protecting the health and well-being of our residents,” Mayor Debra March said in a statement. “Out of an abundance of caution to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we are canceling activities where large numbers of people would need to be in close proximity. The city is working closely with the Southern Nevada Health District and our community partners to monitor the situation and take action as necessary.”

With canceling the 54th annual parade, set for Saturday, Henderson has canceled monthly March On events with the mayor and the Henderson Bluesfest at the Henderson Pavilion. Ticket holders for pavilion events will receive refunds and will not face cancellation fees.

City parks and recreation centers will remain open. Henderson’s Safeykey program, which provides before- and after-school activities for elementary school students, will maintain operation.

Click here for more information about COVID-19 from the city.

Henderson is also taking precautions by canceling nonessential travel for employees and recommending social distancing at public meetings. Physical attendance for meetings will not be limited, but spokeswoman Kathleen Richards said the city is recommending a one-seat gap between parties who show up to the council chambers.

Meetings can be livestreamed, and the city is working on online public comment cards, she said.

North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas has canceled all community events of 250 people or more until further notice, Assistant City Manager Delen Goldberg said.

Also, the city has suspended nonessential business travel for employees, according to guidelines obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Officials are mulling whether to implement a late-payment relief program for residents who might be struggling economically. North Las Vegas implemented a payment deferral program last year during the federal government shutdown.

The city is also trying to balance public safety with the state’s open meeting law, she said. People can call in or email public comment to be read into the record, she said.

The law declares that all meetings of public bodies must be “open and public” and that “all persons must be permitted to attend any meetings of these public bodies.”

Las Vegas

Las Vegas city spokesman Jace Radke said the city is canceling all Corporate Challenge events because of concerns from participating companies. The announcement came not long after he said the city had no planned cancellations of upcoming city events or public restrictions at City Hall.

Corporate Challenge is the largest amateur sporting event in Nevada, according to the city’s website.

Contact Blake Apgar at BApgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter. Contact Shea Johnson at SJohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.