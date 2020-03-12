3 new coronavirus cases in Clark County push state total to 10

The new reports bring the total number of cases in Southern Nevada to eight and two in Northern Nevada.

Southern Nevada Health District in Las Vegas Thursday, March 5, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Southern Nevada Health District announced Thursday it had received reports that three more people have tested positive for the new coronavirus in Clark County.

Currently, the health district is reporting eight cases in Clark County – seven presumptive positives, where the individuals have tested positive, and one that has been confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

That brings the number of positive tests for the coronavirus in Nevada to 10.

