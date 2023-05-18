94°F
Henderson

New Chick-fil-A, other retail outlets coming to Henderson

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 18, 2023 - 2:44 pm
 
Updated May 18, 2023 - 2:49 pm
A Chick-Fil-A restaurant is seen at Centennial Center Boulevard on Thursday, March 10, 2022, in ...
A Chick-Fil-A restaurant is seen at Centennial Center Boulevard on Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Three new businesses are moving in near Henderson’s Water Street District.

A new Starbucks, Sprouts Farmers Market and Chick-fil-A will be opening in the Lake Mead Crossing shopping center on Lake Mead Boulevard and Water Street, according to a GK Real Estate news release.

The shopping center is currently home to a Target, Marshalls, Ulta and Big Lots, among other retailers.

Downtown Henderson has seen significant economic development plans in the past year, including the Water Street District’s first hotel and a high-rise project expected to break ground this year.

More information about the new tenants coming to the shopping center will be announced later this year, according to Evan Shtulman, vice president of leasing for GK Real Estate.

